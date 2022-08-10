ISDC becomes the official education partner for the 21st World Congress of Accountants

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation), has announced that they are the official education partner of 21st World Congress of Accountants (WCoA).

The four-day event will be held from November 18th to 21st, 2022, in Mumbai. ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading global provider for British education and skills, and also have very active presence in India by working in partnership with an excess of 200 universities and higher education providers in India.

Organised under the aegis of IFAC and hosted by ICAI, WCoA is all about celebrating ideas for the future. This time, the World Congress would focus on the theme "Building Trust Enabling Sustainability", keeping in mind the crucial role that the accountancy profession is currently playing as a guardian of the public interest and how the profession can play a crucial role in enabling sustainable economies in the future.

Business leaders, academicians, professional accountants in business and industry, economists, CEOs/CFOs/CXOs, auditors, finance controllers, tax managers, consultants, etc from 69 countries and 377 cities will attend this World Congress to be held at Jio World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

This World Congress dedicated to accountants is held every four years and is often referred to as the "Olympic of Accounting Professionals". The global event focuses on discourses by financial leaders and experts, discovering solutions to global challenges, promoting prosperity, and acting in the public interest.



Apart from this, emerging avenues in the accountancy profession, future trends, insights on global practice in the profession, adapting of account and global professionals in difficult situations, sharing of economic insights by industry stalwarts, etc. will be the main discussion points of this summit.

Talking about the association, Tom M Joseph - Executive Director, Strategy & Development, ISDC, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us to be the official education partner of the World Congress. Our gratitude goes out to the organizers that considered us worthy to be take up such an important role in this prestigious event. The fact that this global event is being held in India adds value to our pride. We believe that accounting & finance education should evolve continuously to better prepare future professionals for the ever-changing needs. To make this happen, we have entered into a strategic partnership with the key universities of the country. We will be inviting the deans of the leading institution to enable exchange of ideas to further bridge the gap between education and skill building through account and finance stream and create a more conducive environment for the potential students and professionals."

ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading International Provider for British Education and Skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership an excess of 200 Universities and Higher Education Providers by Developing and Upgrading the Academic Degrees for Future to Seek External Accreditations / Memberships / Qualifications along with the University Degrees.

ISDC is working with UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualification Authority, large number of universities and an excess of 25 Professional Bodies in UK for their Market Expansion, Transnational Education and Growth.

For more details visit: www.isdcglobal.org.

