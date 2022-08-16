Isos Capital Management Appoints Sheetesh Srivastava as Managing Director, India

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Isos Capital Management ("Isos" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, today announced the appointment of Sheetesh Srivastava as Managing Director, India. In this position, Sheetesh will lead Isos Capital's foray into the India and Southeast Asia markets by sourcing and executing investment opportunities and providing advisory services in the region.

Sheetesh has more than two decades of rich operator experience across consumer products, media, entertainment, sports and EdTech. His focus on strategy formulation and deployment, scaling operations with financial discipline, brand building, and monetization along with exceptional market relationships, leadership and business development capabilities will accelerate Isos Capital's growth in the region.

"Sheetesh's experience will prove invaluable as we expand our portfolio offerings and look for broader and diversified investment and advisory opportunities in key growth markets around the world," said Isos Capital co-Founder and co-CEO George Barrios.

"Sheetesh's deep understanding of the region's ecosystem will be critical to our success as the media and entertainment sector in India is poised for significant growth," said Isos Capital co-Founder and co-CEO Michelle Wilson.

"It is a privilege to join Michelle and George as they expand upon Isos Capital's advisory services in emerging markets disrupting the TMT sector," said Srivastava. "I have witnessed their unique ability to lead, transform and create paths for exponential business growth globally, and look forward to uncovering new business opportunities as part of their team."



In addition to bringing deep industry and operating experience from leading global companies in the media and sports industries including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association, Barrios and Wilson most recently served as Co-CEOs of Isos Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company that completed a business combination with Bowlero Corp., the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events, in a USD 2.6B transaction, the third largest media SPAC of 2021.

Barrios and Wilson are proven Fortune 500 executives with success in leadership, strategy, expansion, branding, and digital transformation. They served as Co-Presidents of WWE leading the company's day-to-day operations and strategy and building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social, and direct-to-consumer media platforms.

A seasoned executive with more than two decades of rich experience in launching brands and scaling businesses, Srivastava combines astute business sense and insights with operational excellence consistently leading to transformative brand and profitability growth.

Most recently, Srivastava served as an advisor to a traditional broadcaster and OTT operator entering the sports marketplace. Prior, he served as General Manager of WWE, South Asia and during his four-year tenure was responsible for all lines of business in WWE's largest international market including leading the company's media rights renewal process and driving localization efforts across content, talent, and brand development. Before joining WWE, Srivastava was an entrepreneur in EdTech, and worked with Disney India for more than six years as Head of Corporate Development overseeing revenue generation for multiple channels.

Based in Westport, CT, Isos Capital Management is an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on investment opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports, and technology industries. With its deep operational, strategy, digital and branding expertise, the Firm is built by operators for operators, partnering with management teams to accelerate growth, transform their business models and better meet the needs of tomorrow's consumers and customers. Isos invests in early, growth and late-stage media, sports and entertainment companies and considers a variety of investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.isoscap.com.

