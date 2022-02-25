iSpeak floated its first international branch in Singapore to serve the Asia Pacific market

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/SRV): iSpeak Corporate Services Pvt Ltd has partnered with Felicia, a dynamic Business Coach, and Nasirah Banu, Investment Advisor Specialist to extend their services in the Asia Pacific region and open their first international branch in Singapore.

With its foray into the international market, iSpeak strives to provide clients with management consultancy services to help organizations improve their performance and efficiency. The professionals analyze businesses and work towards solutions to effectively meet the goals. Bounded with a well-known track record and reputation, it is spread across Chennai and Kerala, with ongoing efforts to encroach Europe and the Middle East.

Currently, it serves clients in 13 different countries which include geographies like South-East Asia, the Middle East, the US, South Africa& Canada.

Shanthan Malashetter, Founder and Director of iSpeak stated, "Expansion is just the tip of the iceberg, we are just serving 16 out of 195 countries.We have a long way to go. That's our commitment!"

iSpeak is a startup led by 7 directors consisting of CA, CS, IIM, and NLS professionals along with 3 mentors from global companies. Established as a management consultancy company for almost half a decade, it aims to give a 360° view of challenges faced and provides an 'outsider's perspective'.

The startup aims to boost brand value, profitability and overcome challenges with quality assured expertise in a wide variety of fields under clients across the globe. Every year, it solves various business problems and drives growth.

The approach is unbiased and objective, with detailed in-depth expertise required for any given sector or organization. It nullifies internal distractions and focuses on offering valuable insights and alternatives to help its clients maintain a competitive edge in the market. Over the years, an increase in the reliance on external management firms has been observed as it provides a neutral view of potential risks and a wider perspective on the solutions to improve overall business performance.

The management consulting firm's clientele includes various industry leaders such as Mercedes BENZ, Tata Group (for Investments & Presentations), H&M, Pearson Publications, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospitals, Subhas Publications Pvt Ltd, and many more.

iSpeak Corporate Services have been recorded to be the first in the industry to work as a VIRTUAL COO, handling all seven functions of business including -

Market Research & Feasibility Study - iSpeak expertise in biz expansion and diversification models by giving you market research reports, keeping your overall business in mind. It looks into 18 different areas of business, which aids to take appropriate decisions and firebrand your industry. By combining market knowledge with your business plans, it retrieves information that will help drive contemplative business decisions to make an impact on the market.

Risk Consulting - Organizations are familiarized with constantly evolving regulations heeding to market standards, with an aim to provide a better understanding of the risks and opportunities faced by businesses and to deal with the prospects hampering their survival.

System Designing and Control -iSpeak helps streamline various processes of the organization to monitor, direct and measure both their physical and intangible resources. It minimizes everything that causes operational risks affecting reliable financial reporting and compliance to laws, regulations & policies.

Management Advisory Services - iSpeak helps organizations dive deep into each system of their business by studying, evaluating, and redesigning, to arrive at their optimal performance.

Business Succession Planning - iSpeak does business succession planning for generation old business. This includes comprehensive services to management in all areas related to the profitability of operations like Accounting, Costing, Management of Information systems, Human Resource, and Payroll Management systems.

