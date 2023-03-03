ISS India targets revenue of 2500 Cr by 2025; Announces multiple initiatives toward Growth, Skilling, and Sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group) and one of India's leading integrated facilities management companies, today announced aggressive growth plans in the country on the sidelines of the India visit of Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S. The company, which is one of the most preferred Facility Management partners, is targeting to touch a revenue of Rs 2500 Cr by 2025.

The company is focusing on sustainability, innovation, and skill development as its key growth drivers. It has rolled out multiple initiatives to achieve these goals in the field of Green Energy, Facility Management, Tech Experience center, and Education. It unveils First of its kind Facility Management Experience Center at new 100 per cent green office; Rolls out New Education Policy for employees - 'ISS Education for All'. ISS India Headquarters shifts to a new 100 per cent green energy office. The new office also has a first-of-its-kind Facility Management Experience Center; A workplace with more than 50-in-house tech innovations to define the future of work. ISS announces 'Education for All' policy to uplift the lives of its employees. The Recent collaboration with TATA Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) with a shared vision of promoting Net-Zero Carbon emission.

The company has relocated its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art office building in Mumbai. This 100% green office runs on renewable energy sources and incorporates sustainability practices that result in zero emissions. In addition, the office boasts a state-of-the-art Facility Management Experience Center that sets a new standard for the industry. The center showcases its technology capability with a demonstration of its various features and functionalities. ISS India also announced a new education policy for its frontline staff (referred as placemakers in ISS). The policy provides an opportunity for these employees to complete their formal education and advance their careers. Many of ISS's frontline placemakers have limited formal education and this policy will help them to achieve their full potential.

"India is a strategic market for ISS Group and a major player in the Asia Pacific region with immense growth potential," said Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S. "We are committed to making a meaningful impact in India by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and skilling, which are critical to achieving our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Our growth strategy and new milestones in India are centered around these key areas, and we are excited about the opportunities for growth and impact in the region. I am delighted with the rollout of 'ISS Education for All'. This initiative has a transformative ability, and is part of our global commitment to provide more than 100,000 of our employees or their family members a recognised qualification by the end of 2025."

Elaborating on the group's vision, Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager, ISS India said, "Our goal of doubling revenue in the country by 2025 is more than just a financial target; it is an expression of our commitment to sustainable growth that is aligned with the growth story of India as it marches towards being a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025-26. As a dynamic company with a wide-ranging impact, our growth strategy has to be meaningful; hence, it revolves around the pillars of innovation, sustainability and skilling. We are integrating sustainability as a core service across all our offerings and within our organization. This is not only key to achieving our revenue goals but also our ESG objectives."

"With more than 50 technological innovations, our new office is the first of its kind workplace: a completely new experience for the Indian workforce. Our new education policy is another significant step toward our nation-building efforts. We look forward to many more initiatives in the future," added Aksh Rohatgi.

ISS also believes that the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India is crucial in developing solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate change and tackling environmental challenges, especially water and energy-related issues. The two countries with ambitious climate goals are demonstrating to the world that delivering ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. ISS's recent MoU with TATA Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) is a step forward in its sustainability mission and will help ISS guide its clients toward a more sustainable future and provide them with access to smart, eco-friendly solutions.



ISS India's new office space is a testament to the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and creating a more sustainable future. The new office building is designed to meet the highest (best) energy efficiency standards and features a range of cutting-edge technologies and systems that minimize its environmental impact. This includes the use of Technical data monitoring (TDM), Winnow - AI enabled food waste management tool, and other applications such as Smart Energy & water flow metering, IAQ etc to ensure employee wellbeing.

At the FM Experience Center, the dashboard and reporting feature gives users real-time access to critical data and performance metrics. The news feed section keeps users up-to-date with the latest industry news and trends. The data analysis feature provides deep insights and helps decision-makers make informed choices. Furthermore, the virtual reality experience offers a unique and immersive way to explore and understand how the facility management system works. With such cutting-edge features, the Facility Management Experience Center ensures that ISS India stays ahead of the curve in the industry.

ISS's 'Education for All' policy aims to uplift the lives of its placemakers by instilling education, upskilling & training for their future growth. Through this policy, ISS will fund the tuition fee of school education - SSC & HSC, and fund/provide scholarships for graduation for all needy employees. This education policy will be linked to the Integrated Career Program in which upon successful completion of the formal education, ISS's placemakers will be able to explore new career opportunities within ISS and move up the ladder, supporting their career aspirations.

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call 'Placemakers'. In 2022, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

ISS Facility Services India, headquartered in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group). The company started its operations in India in 2005 and today has over 43,400 employees managing more than 180 Mn. Sq. Ft. of area for over 1,000 clients across the country.

ISS's unique Integrated Facility Services (IFS) model, high standards of compliance and self-delivery, have helped create a huge differentiation in the marketplace. ISS also implements industry-leading IFS solutions to deliver savings, compliance, experiences, strategy innovation, impact, value, and enhanced brand reputation for its customers. Its industry capabilities and customer communities in India focus primarily on three broad areas, including Financial Services, Technology & Professional Services, and Industry & Manufacturing, which also includes Heavy Engineering, Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG.

