ISSAR Pharma announces out-licensing of its Peptide-based NCEs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI/PNN): ISSAR Pharmaceuticals, pioneers in Peptide Technology and peptide drug innovation, has decided to license out their peptide-based New Chemical Entities (NCEs), with pre-IND filing and US patent.

The potential collaboration would help ISSAR Pharmaceuticals in their goal to design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs of the population and making them affordable and accessible for better health outcomes.

ISSAR Pharmaceuticals exclusively focuses on peptide technology-based research and development of New Chemical Entities (NCE) for various unmet medical needs to improve the quality of life. ISSAR uses solid-phase peptide synthesis as the technology of choice and has the capability to synthesize custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides at all scales within a short duration. With an emphasis on quality, safety, and innovation, ISSAR has demonstrated the ability to move products from conceptualisation to commercialisation of peptide molecules at all stages. ISSAR has several patents for potential life-changing peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and diseases of bones and joints.

"We take pride in being India's first-ever company to conduct phase-1 clinical trials and launch the first-ever indigenous peptide drug, Melgain in the market for the treatment of Vitiligo in 2004", informs Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka, the founder of ISSAR.

FDA-compliant state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of 62000 sq. ft. is purely into peptide manufacturing technology, located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. In addition to its experience in R&D, ISSAR is equipped with the most advanced and automatic technology with expertise in the synthesis and purification of peptides, producing the highest standards of purity of up to 99.5 per cent by continued process optimisation.



With over 25 years of experience and a prime focus in Research and Development, ISSAR's dedicated team of experts is proud to have developed India's first-ever peptide molecule, Melgain for the treatment of Vitiligo in 2004, which is now introduced as Novoskin® with improved properties and effectiveness. ISSAR's commitment has also led to the development of their second new chemical entity called Xylentra, which is the first-ever peptide drug in the world for the treatment of burn wounds and microbial infections.

ISSAR developed molecules for prevalent conditions in the western world such as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), Psoriasis, and Sepsis. Recently, an NCE for the treatment of burn wounds (Xylentra) was licensed to Viatris, formerly known as Mylan Laboratories, the USA in 2020.

ISSAR Pharmaceuticals was founded by Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka in 1995 with a vision to be a global leader in peptide drug discovery for improving patients' quality of life. Before starting ISSAR Pharmaceutical, Isanaka was the promoter and director of Shantha Biotechnics in the 1980s, at a time when biotechnology was new to India.

His efforts in research and development led to the advancement of ISSAR Pharma as the first-ever company in India to conduct Phase-I clinical trials in the year 1995. Today, he has over 25 years of experience in the development of NCEs with two successfully commercialized products, seven plus patents to his credit, and over 6 commercially viable products under development.

