iSTEM Dermaceuticals launches a series of niche products, Coffee Table Book and a Series of 9 Ad Films in a mega event

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/TPT): Recently, iSTEM Dermaceuticals, a brand that offers a wide range of technology-driven phytopharmaceutical products, organised a mega event on July 5, at O-Hub, StartUp Odisha in Bhubaneswar. The brand, under the able leadership of the founder, Dr Lita Mohapatra, launched a new line of niche products alongside launching a Coffee Table Book and a series of 9 Ad films.

The event was attended by numerous esteemed guest who graced the occasion with their august presence. These guest included names like Dr Amar Patnaik (Member of Parliament), Pawan K Gupta (IEDS, Joint Director and HOO of MSME -DI Govt of India, Cuttack), Satyabrata Tripathy (Eminent Ollywood Actor) and Dr Rosalin Patasani Mishra (Founder Parichay Foundation). These people were invited in the capacity of esteemed guest panelists. iSTEM Dermaceuticals also felicitated Zubina Ali, Founder Zuby's Designer house and Dr Barada Prasad Panigrahi CEO of Sri Sri Incubation Centre during the event. The brand exhibits heartfelt gratitude towards Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO KIIT TBI, Executive Chairman StartUp Odisha Dr Omkar Rai, Start-Up Evangelist Dr Sanjukta Badhai and Barada Prasad Panigrahi, the CEO of Sri Sri Incubation centre for their constant support and guidance.

Earlier, iSTEM Dermaceuticals successfully organised the first season of the show 'Beyondbeauty2022' with an aim to empower Indian women. The 9 contestants that were selected through the audition process that were held across Bhubaneswar, Odisha were featured in a series of 9 Ad films directed by 14-year-old child prodigy Leisha Mohapatra. The #Beyondbeauty2022 contest was co-sponsored by Los Jovenes Clinilogic Pvt Ltd, iSTEM Dermaceuticals, Asrava Foundation, Clinilogic Aesthetics, Earthology Pvt Ltd, Poonam Mohapatra (Founder Get Back to Nature), Rajendra Parida (Founder Sai Plywood), Subhrasheema Nayak (MMT Salon), Sushma Epari (Founder Jeweligree), Sonal Saraogi (Founder Alba Gifts). The Ad film was also released during the event, gaining a huge appreciation from the audience.

Talking about the event, Dr Lita Mohapatra stated, "It was indeed a great moment for me and the entire team of iSTEM Dermaceuticals as we finally released our Ad film and a series of niche products that we have been working on for so long. Getting to launch our products, the Series of 9 Ad Films and a Coffee Table Book in front of esteemed guests is a dream come true. I would like to congratulate all the hard-working contestants who have been featured in the Ad film and along with this, I would also like to thank everyone who has been very supportive to us."



Los Jovenes Clinilogic Pvt Ltd's iSTEM Dermaceuticals division launched a new line of products including Bioplacental skin serum, Deniococcus skin serum, Skin pro face wash, 360-degree sunblock, skin moisturiser, Hair folli amino acids shampoo and nutraceutical tablets. Los Jovenes Clinilogic has established a great reputation as a creator of unique active ingredient concepts as well as a true expert in the domains of biotechnology and green chemistry in a short period. It supports all skin kinds and colours and has different products for different levels of satisfaction since it is more concerned with providing healthy, moisturised, glowing, and soft skin. As iSTEM Dermaceuticals cares for your trillion skin cells, the brand aspires to develop new products to help consumers attain beautiful and healthy skin regardless of their skin colour.

On the other hand, iSTEM Dermaceuticals is a brand that has carved a niche around itself by offering a wide range of products that are meticulously formulated using active ingredients. In the form of skin serums, iSTEM Dermaceuticals offers an innovative, niche and technology-driven phytopharmaceutical product. Launched initially for the Indian market, Dr Mohapatra believes it has the potential to expand globally. The brand, which is currently incubating at KIIT TBI Bhubaneswar, is on a rapid expansion mode and is growing with a strong R&D laboratory and adhering to rules all under the leadership and guidance of Dr Lita Mohapatra. The brand with a holistic approach is working towards making women feel more confident about themselves and is backed and supported by BIRAC and Startup Odisha.

