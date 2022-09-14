Italian flour companies at Annapoorna - Anufood 2022 to promote premium soft wheat flours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): After its successful launch at AAHAR, "Pure Flour from Europe", the campaign managed by ITALMOPA - the Italian Association of Millers - and Co-funded by the European Commission to promote exports of soft wheat flour in India and to raise awareness of their high quality, will land in Mumbai at Annapoorna - Anufood, an international trade show which will take place from September 14th to16th, 2022.

Visit our booth n. D28 in Hall 4 to find out more and meet the representatives from some of the association's largest producers such as Agugiaro & Figna and Molino Caputo. Taste some great pizza, focaccia and bread specially prepared by chefs Davide Civitiello and Riccardo Scaioli in the demo dedicated area of the show. And if you are a chef, you could also take part in one of our cooking workshops which will take place at on the 14th, 15th and 16th September, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 3.00 pm, 12.30 pm - 2.30 pm and 10.30 am - 11.30 am respectively at the Annapoorna ANUFOOD India Gourmet Pavillion, Hall no.4. Join by contacting Devna Khanna - 9811276800.

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA is the most important industrial flour association in the European Union representing 82 flour milling companies across Italy. The European milling industry ensures the production of high-quality flours starting from the selection of the best grains, a skillful mix of tradition combined with cutting-edge technology while adhering to stringent quality standards.

The Pure Flour from Europe campaign will span for another two years and will include other consumer and trade events with product demonstrations led by chefs featuring such well-loved Italian foods as pizza, pasta, pastries and breads. There will also be participation in other important trade shows targeting the grocery, foodservice and food manufacturing sectors: we will be in New Delhi for SIAL India 1/3 December 2022 and then again in Mumbai for SIAL 4/6 May 2023 and in New Delhi for both AAHAR and SIAL 2023. There will also be an educational tour of millers of organic flours and semolina in Italy as well as study visits dedicated to importers, distributors and chefs.

"We see a great opportunity in India to increase the export of soft wheat flours from Italy. More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are demanding premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and safe," says ITALMOPA President Emilio Ferrari. "The flour from our member companies delivers on all these attributes and elevates the quality of almost all culinary creations."



Italy is the main EU exporting country of wheat flour in India. The campaign, called "Pure Flour from Europe", aims to raise awareness of the versatility, high-quality, unadulterated and safe flour. The superior quality and uniqueness of soft wheat flour from Europe and from Italy is perfect for food professionals and chefs, home cooks, and opinion leaders alike. Classic European and Italian recipes as well as local specialties all are at their best when made with "Pure Flour from Europe".

Italy's flours ensure food safety and high quality, with an excellent worldwide reputation. Eaten almost daily, in a variety of basic foods, flour provides a low-fat source of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and vegetable protein, contributing to a balanced diet.

Quality evaluations and safety checks begin with the arrival of the wheat, and continue to the distribution of the flour, controlled and recorded by a computerized traceability system. EU milling has a very stringent body of regulations, carrying out thousands of tests and cross-checks by independent, accredited laboratories. In addition, this process is simple and clean, constantly seeking to improve sustainability by saving energy, reducing air emissions and using by-products.

