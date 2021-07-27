itGenius, a Google G Suite services consultancy, delivers brilliant customer service with Hiver

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): itGenius, a Google G Suite services consultancy in Australia, adopted Hiver - the world's first Gmail-based help desk, and remarkably improved its customer support team's efficiency.

Hiver helps the team manage customer conversations better by centralising their email workflows and nurturing meaningful customer relationships.

Hiver has helped the customer support team at itGenius personalise and streamline customer conversations while saving them over 40 hours every month.

itGenius works with business owners who completely rely on them to maintain their IT systems. Their clientele includes prominent brands like Canva, Hubspot, O'Brien, and Anytime Fitness, as well as multiple Australian Government departments. They also specialize in servicing micro and SMB customers, and are the #1 SMB Google Cloud Partner in Australia.

Needless to say, it's business-critical for itGenius to offer their customers timely and personalised customer service.

Before Hiver, itGenius was using shared inboxes to manage team emails. However, they soon realised that it had far too many shortcomings. There was no system to assign emails to team members, and no easy way to track the team's workload. To overcome this problem, itGenius moved to Zendesk - a help desk ticketing solution. Even with Zendesk, the team experienced numerous challenges. The software was too complex to use and made customer conversations very impersonal. The team finally decided to implement Hiver and began managing customer conversations with incredible ease.



With Hiver, the customer service team at itGenius is able to assign emails to team members without the hassle of CCs or forwards. It uses Hiver's Tags to organise emails on the basis of type or priority. Given that Hiver doesn't turn emails into ticket numbers, the team can drive personalised conversations at scale, thereby building a better rapport with their customers. Further, with the help of Hiver's CSAT surveys, the team keeps a close track of the customer experience.

Moreover, with itGenius being a fully remote company, Hiver has helped them work remotely with great ease and transparency. Since the workflow is now streamlined, it is easy for team leads to oversee the team's workload and ensure no customer has to wait for assistance.

Scott Gellatly, General Manager, itGenius, said, "We are 100% Gmail, and working on customer conversations without having to leave the inbox was an opportunity too good to pass up. Moving to Hiver was a painless affair. Hiver helps us have natural conversations with customers. It's so much better than the "here's your ticket number-stand in line" model we had before."

Niraj Ranjan Rout, Co-founder, and CEO of Hiver said, "We are extremely glad that Hiver has helped itGenius optimise their team's efficiency and forge strong customer relationships. Building meaningful customer connections is at the heart of their business. We're glad that Hiver plays a role in helping the team deliver brilliant customer experiences consistently."

Hiver is the world's first Gmail-based customer service solution. It helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

