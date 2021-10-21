ITILITE partners with ICICI Bank to offer commercial credit card for travel expenses to businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): ITILITE, an all-in-one business travel and expense management platform, today announced an exclusive tie-up with ICICI Bank to issue commercial credit cards to businesses in the country.

With this, companies can now get an 'ICICI Bank Central Travel Account Card (CTA card)' and make travel bookings for employees seamlessly at a discounted rate on the ITILITE platform.

As part of the partnership, the bank will issue the CTA card to businesses and offer them a credit period of upto 50 days, while ITILITE will offer a digital, automated, and cost-effective travel and expense management platform. Businesses can use the CTA card to recharge their ITILITE wallet, and then make travel bookings on behalf of their employees. Employees can also seamlessly make the booking themselves using the wallet.

Additionally, the ITILITE platform allows businesses to synchronize their travel policies with their account and set a customized travel approval matrix. Its algorithms filter through the various available travel options and help to select the most economical option at the time of booking. Businesses also get access to a smart analytics dashboard that provides real-time view as well as detailed reports of their travel expenditure.



Speaking about the partnership, Sudipta Roy, Head - Unsecured Asset, ICICI Bank said, "At ICICI Bank, we aim to enhance the experience of our customers through our innovative products and services. Typically, employee travel and expense management is a challenging and time-consuming process for any business. We are delighted to partner with ITILITE to offer businesses the combined benefit of seamless payments and automated employee travel and expense management. The partnership aims to help businesses enhance their productivity in a cost-effective manner. We believe that armed with the 'ICICI Bank Central Travel Account Card (CTA card)' and the ITILITE platform, businesses will be able to strengthen and streamline their employee travel and expenses processes."

"We are excited at the opportunity to leverage ICICI Bank's expertise in digital payments to strengthen our integrated Travel and Expense management solution's offerings," said Mayank Kukreja, CEO, ITILITE. "Across the country, and the world, companies are moving towards digital solutions for a better experience, safety and optimized processes. With ICICI Bank, now we can create more value for their Travel and Expense Management journey." Visa, a longstanding partner of ICICI Bank, has brought this value addition to its travel and expense solution for the Bank's clients through ITILITE.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

