ITM Global receives DL-ELETS award for Excellence in International Curriculum at the 19th World Education Summit 2021

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media): ITM Global School, the only International School in Gwalior-Chambal region who offers Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in its curriculum; is the recipient of the DL-ELETS Award for Excellence in International Curriculum Practices at the 19th World Education Summit 2021.

ITM Global Students have cleared the Cambridge ICE (International Certificate for Education) award 3 years in a row. The Cambridge education prepares students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. The Cambridge international curriculum sets a global standard for education and is recognized by universities and employers worldwide.

The teachers at ITM Global value deep subject knowledge as well as the conceptual understanding that helps students make links between different aspects of a subject. The students are encouraged to develop higher-order thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, independent research, collaboration, creation, and the presentation of arguments. These skills prepare students for their future lives.

The effort of the teachers is evident in students earning the ICE certification, Distinction, and getting A and A* grades (PUM range of 80 - 100 %) at various levels - IGCSE, AS and A Levels. The teachers at ITM Global are able to deliver the best as they compulsorily undergo professional development programmes, both internal and external, including PDPs organized by Cambridge.



ITM Global School goes beyond imparting world-class education through practical and activity-oriented sessions - here, students learn through experiences and through real-world applications. Students learn how to process information critically, question why things happen, and construct their own views and opinions, rather than merely accepting things at their face value.

Critical thinking is vital for recognizing the problems that need solving and create real change. It helps students in analyzing assertions and opinions, develops independent thoughts, and creates valuable solutions. At ITM Global, students are encouraged to look at the world through a critical lens and challenge preconceived notions for bringing about positive change.

The ambience of learning at ITM Global School is experiential. Rather than study abstract concepts in isolation, the students learn through multiple levels of engagement -- with themselves and their peers, their physical surroundings, and the communities they live in. Understanding these contexts is crucial grounding for education, as through them, students can make meaningful connections with the real world.



ITM Global School leverages the diversity of perspectives within its community to help the students engage deeply with differing views and make better connections in their learning. Collaboration is built in at all stages -- from building awareness of complex issues to analysing them from multiple perspectives to finding inter-disciplinary ways to address them.

