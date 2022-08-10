ITM Institute of Health Sciences organized an educational seminar highlighting the sea of opportunities in the paramedical sector

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): ITM Institute of Health Sciences, a Navi Mumbai-based leading educational institute, hosted an educational and engaging seminar on the 23rd and 24th of July at Panvel and Thane.

The seminar was organized focusing on aspiring youths who want to secure a career in the paramedical sector.

Reputed speakers from the medical fraternity, Dr Vidyashankar, Dr Sujatha Arun, Dr Dhiren Kalawadia, and Dr Rakesh Shah, interacted with, guided and counseled 200+ students on this occasion. Students learned about the infinite opportunities and possibilities emerging within the futuristic paramedical industry. The speakers enlightened the young aspirants about the field of Optometry and Medical Lab technicians. They spoke about the fast-growing career opportunities in the paramedical field. They shed light on the scale of employment ventures and reputed careers based on their wisdom and self-experience.

ITM Institute of Health Sciences is a part of the ITM Group of Institutions. ITM Group has been committed to delivering value-focused education leading to positive and life-changing outcomes for more than 30 years.

ITM IHS is recognized as a center of excellence for studying health science. It offers a wide range of industry-oriented health sciences courses such as Bachelor of Optometry, B.Sc in Medical Lab Technology, and Masters of Optometry. Since its inception, the institution has been creating a roadmap to help its students secure a booming career in the paramedical field.



The institute assists students in developing productive professional partnerships with expert healthcare team members to acquire, evaluate, and communicate information efficiently. The industry leaders design its courses to help students identify and manage illness and maintain health in patients.

Moreover, the ITM Institute of Health Sciences aims to redefine the healthcare sector by producing reliable and competent healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the institute boasts a 100 per cent placement record for over 10 years.

The latest event was attended by respected dignitaries who graced and uplifted the value of the event. Among the present guests were honorable Dr. Sankalp Rao (Deputy Director, ITM Group of Institutions), Prof. RSS Mani (VP, ITM Group of Institutions and Immediate Past President, BMA), and Santosh Kargutkar (General Manager, ITM Group of Institutions). The event turned out to be a grand success because of their presence. ITM Institute of Health Sciences welcomes aspiring students who want to carve a career in the healthcare space by being a part of a top-end paramedical institution.

For more information on the same, visit their website itm.edu/ihs or contact them at 76663 71147.

