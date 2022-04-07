ITP Aero launches new India office in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): The World's leading aircraft engine and component manufacturing company ITP Aero on Wednesday announced the launch of its new India office in Hyderabad. The company's new office space at IDA Gandhinagar in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Praveen PA, Director of Aerospace and Defence, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Jesus Catalina, Managing Director of ITP Externals, Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director of ITP Externals India and Inigo Cepas Odriozola, Head of Industrial Development, ITP Aero.

ITP Aero operates in India through its fully-owned subsidiary ITP Externals India Pvt Ltd which employs more than 160 personnel in Hyderabad. "Our Hyderabad plant is dedicated exclusively to the production of "end-fittings" and "brackets" for subsequent welding onto rigid tubes for aircraft engines. Its activity is expected to grow significantly in the coming years together with an evolution towards more complex products," Jesus Catalina, MD of ITP Externals, said on the occasion.

"ITP Externals envisages an increase in demand within the next three years and the company is increasing its production capacity to cater to the constantly growing demands of the customers. We also have plans to further recruit a skilled workforce," Catalina added.



Speaking on the occasion, Praveen said: "Telangana is now the "Best State" in India for aerospace and aviation sector, as adjudged by the Union Government, and Hyderabad has firmly established itself as the hub of the aviation industry. The recent success of "Wings India 2002", the fifth edition of the biennial national civil aviation show is a pointer in this direction. The Telangana government has laid the firm ground for the industry and we are sure companies like ITP Externals would lend the wings for the aviation sector to soar higher in Telangana."

ITP Aero is a world-leading aircraft engine and component manufacturing company, with revenues over 1 B$ and facilities in Spain, the UK, Mexico, Malta, and India. ITP Aero develops technology to drive the aerospace industry towards a more sustainable future. Approximately half of the world's aircraft are equipped with ITP Aero products. ITP Aero includes among its activities the design, research and development, manufacturing and casting, assembly, and testing of aeronautical engines. It also provides MRO services for a wide range of engines for regional airlines, business aviation, helicopters, and industrial and defence applications. ITP Aero is presently a 100 per cent subsidiary of Rolls Royce, UK.

ITP Aero (India Operations): ITP Externals India Private Limited (100 per cent Subsidiary of ITP Aero, Spain) launched its operations in India in February 2016 by acquiring Reginson Engineering Private Limited (A JV of Raghu Vamsi - India, Reginson-UK, and ITP-Spain).

ITP Aero CSR Commitments: ITP Aero has a strong commitment to the upliftment of society and as a part of its responsibility for the upliftment of society, the company has decided to extend a helping hand to Sphoorti Foundation, an orphanage engaged in the upbringing of underprivileged children in the state of Telangana. ITP Aero has helped Spoorthi Foundation in setting up a classroom and a multi-disciplinary sports facility for children.

