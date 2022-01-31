It's Raining Discounts: Grab up to 54 percent off on popular Skullcandy earphones on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering attractive discounts with a maximum off up to 54% on popular Skullcandy earphones.

Customers can get their favourite earphones from the brand on a suitable monthly instalment. With EMIs starting at Rs. 1,600, some of the best Skullcandy earphones offering impeccable sound quality can be owned handily with a door-step delivery.

Customers shopping for Skullcandy earphones on EMI need to have EMI Network Card to avail of the No Cost EMI facility. They can pay for the cost of the earphones over a flexible repayment tenor. Furthermore, the EMI Store's zero down payment offer is also applicable on select Skullcandy models which allows these items to be purchased without depositing a lump sum amount during the purchase. One can also opt for a free home-delivery.

Skullcandy offers a quality range of Bluetooth and wired earphones, earbuds, headphones and speakers. Each Skullcandy product delivers an impeccably fine-tuned performance. Some of the top selling Skullcandy earphones available on the EMI Store include:

Skullcandy Indy Evo Truly Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Earbuds with Mic (Chill Grey) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,000, zero down payment and 54% off

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Bluetooth Headset (Bleached Blue) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,667, zero down payment and 50% off

Skullcandy Crusher On the Ear Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,600, zero down payment and 53% off

Skullcandy Hesh ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Wireless Over-Ear Headphone with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,000, zero down payment and 50% off

Skullcandy Indy Fuel Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,333, zero down payment and 53% off



Shop for Skullcandy earphones on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Pick the desired Skullcandy earphones model and add it to the shopping cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and then proceed to checkout

Enter the delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

Complete the purchase by entering the OTP received on the registered mobile number

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

