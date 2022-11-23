Iulia Vantur, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar Turn Showstopper at Dubai Fashion Week Grand Finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singer Iulia Vantur and leading content creators Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar set the runway on fire at the 14th edition of the award-winning fashion week, The International Fashion Week Dubai at Conrad Hotel Dubai.

The trio walked for ace couturier Archana Kochhar who was the grand finale designer of the show. Other designers who participated included the likes of Zious, Cristina Del Preposto Pelleterie, Misbhv Mateusz, Akl Fakih amongst others.

Kochhar's runway showing consisted of her latest collection titled 'Betelgeuse' which is inspired by the mysticism of the cosmos and all of its' fierce elements. The vibrant collection infuses contrasting palettes of scorching red and gothic black against glimmering sequences, a depiction of the reality of the night sky. The modern fabric twist and twirls are balanced by the Victorian drapes.

Organized by the International Fashion Council, IFWD is the only sustainable and reliable fashion week in Dubai that is patronised by the Royal Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and has hosted showcases in London, New York, Qatar, Paris and Milan under its' brand umbrella.

The internet's much-loved duo Nagma-Awez who enjoy a cumulative mammoth reach of over 35 million were seen walking together for the very first time on the catwalk.



Nagma Mirajkar states, "This was the 2nd time I was walking for Archana Kochhar and it was an honour to be walking for her again in one of my favourite cities, Dubai."

Awez Darbar states, "It was such a thrilling experience! I'm really grateful that I could attempt my maiden catwalk for one of the finest designers of our country Archana Kochhar."

Archana Kochhar states, "Fusion and contemporary cuts encapsulate my design sense in certain spheres. My collection's overall theme is about the balancing between western and Indian styles in today's ever changing socio-political atmosphere."

While Nagma Mirajkar recently made a smashing appearance on the The Australia Fashion Week runway, this was the very first time Awez Darbar donned the role of a showstopper at Dubai Fashion Week.

Archana Kochhar is no stranger to global fashion weeks having showcased at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Australia Fashion Week amongst others.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

