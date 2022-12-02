JACE Beverage launches 100 per cent certified natural cold press juice brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): 'JACE Beverages' is a 100 per cent certified natural cold press juice brand. Studies say that "Juicing" can reduce risk of cancer, boost immune system, remove toxins from body, aid digestion and help losing weight.

Juice cures is mentioned in Ayurveda manuscripts and is been used for many centuries. Recently this trend got re-introduced by millennials, wherein, one had to eat mainly fruits and vegetables in liquid form using a juice extractor and in order to obtain the maximum of their vitamins as well as their nutritional benefits.

Mayur. K.Khillare, Founder & CEO, JACE Beverages said "we take pleasure in providing juices that are 100 per cent natural and haven't had any sugar added. Twelve bends of juices with no additional flavors or concentration impart freshness to each juice". He further said "The goal of JACE Beverages' natural concept of blended with goodness is to produce proudly Indian products for export throughout the world and a healthier India".

"When making juices, we only utilize fresh fruits and vegetables. To extend the shelf life of the juices, they are cold-pressed, bacterially controlled, packed, and sealed".

He further added "our Vision is to offer Nutritious beverages devoid of chemicals. Our juices are all-natural, gluten free, loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, and they don't have any added sugar or colors".

Wherein, Mukesh.S.Shirsat, Director, JACE Beverages saidwe came into existence with aim to provide range of healthy drinks to our customers with optimism and belief that everyone is entitled to live healthy life."there are no harmful preservatives and juices are Extracted by Cold Press process which preserve natural vitamins and proteins and are gluten free". He further said, "Juices from JACE Beverages are available throughout India on a variety of offline and online channels, including our e-commerce website, Amazon, Flipkart, also in modern upscale supermarkets, hotels and restaurants".

USP of JACE Juices :

- 100 per cent Pure Natural Juices

- No Sugar

- No Chemicals

- No Colors

Various flavors -

- Sugarcane juice



- Cranberry Juice

- Aam panna

- Mango Juice

- Orange Juice

- Lemonade

- Pomegranate

- Mix fruit

- Detox herbs

Mocktails - (Cocktail Mixtures)

- Pinacolada

- Bloody Mary

- Guava Blush

- Mojito

