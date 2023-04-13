JACK&JONES India steps into the future with the METAVERSE themed capsule collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the best of high-street fashion in an all-new avatar, JACK&JONES unveils a Metaverse-themed capsule collection as part of their SPRING/SUMMER 2023 collection. Bridging the gap between style and augmented reality, the new collection boasts an array of bright and playful colors that are ideal for Summer. This limited-edition capsule is an innovative play on 3D augmented reality, taking the shopping experience at JACK&JONES to an elevated digital realm.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_Vdktu4rD8

Fashion, much like technology, is advancing in ways that are bold, unpredictable, and limitless. Inspired by this thought the new Metaverse collection highlights a range of fresh new styles and designs, in bold hues with splashes of neon and reflective colors, they add a futuristic flair to all outfits. Taking a step forward to be the first ever fashion brand in India to give consumers a 360-degree experience at such a large scale, JACK&JONES has incorporated a technology led approach that allows consumers to step into a whole new world and avatar while trying on a garment from the collection.

The new Metaverse themed capsule collection embraces the futuristic and high-tech aesthetics of virtual world and blurs the lines between the physical and virtual worlds.

Available in stores across India in early April 2023, the new JACK&JONES METAVERSE collection is now available in all stores and is priced at INR 1499 onwards. The in-store experience is not to be missed if one wants to encounter one-of-a-kind experience.



Visit www.jackjones.in for more information.

