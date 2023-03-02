JACK&JONES, VERO MODA & ONLY Bring European Fashion to Palladium Mall, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading European fashion brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, and ONLY foray into the electric city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat with individual stores scaling a vast retail space of over 6000 sq-feet. Opening its doors today, the new stores at Palladium Mall, Gandhinagar offer a wide range of international styles and high-street fashion trends for shopping enthusiasts of the city.

JACK&JONES, VERO MODA & ONLY boast an array of fashionable outfit selections for today's fashion-forward men and women spanning across various categories such as essential wear, casuals, and denims including shoes and accessories, innovative store layout & striking decor extending a truly premium shopping experience to customers.

Store address: (Store #, Floor), Palladium Ahmedabad, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar (SG) Highway, Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380054

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in. That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama-free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.



JACK&JONES India currently has 75 stores and 417 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK&JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion - a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

The story of one of Europe's largest clothing brands began in 1987, when Bestseller launched VERO MODA - a high quality clothing line with the latest looks at just the right price. VERO MODA's healthy and successful start provided a solid foundation for the continuing expansion and success of the brand. Since its commencement, VERO MODA has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire. VERO MODA India currently has 67 stores and 285 shop-in-shops spread across the country. VERO MODA is available online with www.veromoda.in and present with leading online partners.

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the six BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JUNAROSE and ONLY & SONS. BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com.

