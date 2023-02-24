JadeCaps appoints ex-PwC Consultant, Sandeep S., as Chief Operating Officer

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): JadeCaps, a tech-enabled online platform for short-term rentals, has announced the appointment of Sandeep S. as its Chief Operating Officer. Sandeep, in this new role, will spearhead the operations team and oversee Jadecaps' expansion beyond its current markets.

Sandeep, an IIT Madras alumnus, has over 12 years of consulting experience with PwC & Deloitte. He has been consulting with multiple central & state governments on process reforms, IT enablement, e-governance and Public Finance. Sandeep has played an instrumental role in setting up revenue enhancement measures, process improvement, and IT roadmap for Revenue Departments, Survey Settlement and Land Records, etc., across multiple states.

Commenting on his latest position, Sandeep added, "Short-term rental with JadeCaps is an exciting opportunity and this industry is at the cusp of J-curve growth, especially in the post Covid world where consumer preferences have shifted in favour of the industry".



According to Ankit Goenka, Founder & CEO, JadeCaps "With a mandate to digitize the guest experience and implement a full-stack platform to manage millions of properties, Sandeep brings in wealth of experience to take up the challenge of building JadeCaps".

The appointment of Sandeep S. as the Chief Operating Officer is a significant step towards JadeCaps' goal of becoming a leader in the short-term rental space. The company is confident that Sandeep's rich experience and expertise will help it achieve its growth objectives and enhance its operational efficiency, providing a seamless and hassle-free digital experience to its clients.

JadeCaps is a tech platform enabling short-term rentals across India. Launched in 2020 and based in Bangalore, this platform offers an end-to-end digital product for the fast-growing short-term rental business. The company has built a proprietary tech platform that enables property owners to host residential properties for short stays, thereby generating greater rental income for the owners. JadeCaps has emerged as one of the leading players, hosting travellers from more than 20 countries over the past 2 years.

For more information, please visit: www.jadecaps.com

