Jagdish Chandra Laddha to head Mumbai based DAA Consulting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based DAA Consulting, a consulting organization in the areas of valuation, transaction advisory, M&A structuring, corporate secretarial practice, corporate and international taxation, has roped in Jagdish Chandra Laddha, an industry veteran with 40 years of experience, as its Managing Director with immediate effect. He will lead the management consulting practice, offer strategic and business consulting services, ESG consulting, business turnaround, transaction advisory, start-up mentoring and much more.

DAA Consulting prides in offering end-to-end services to a client i.e., not stopping once the assignment is complete but instead handholding clients even after such completion. DAA's USP so far has been Tax Optimization Study (TOS) and handling high profile indirect tax litigations up to Tribunal as these services are sector-agnostic. The consulting firm is also developing a unique Litigation Management Tool (LMT) in collaboration with a listed software company to address management of indirect & direct tax litigations for clients.

Prior to joining DAA Consulting, Laddha was the Managing Director of Century Textiles & Industries, "I wanted to give back to the industry and society at large, particularly the mid-size and MSME sector who do not have the right resources to deal with the business nuances to successfully manage their businesses," said J.C. Laddha, on his joining DAA Consulting.

"DAA is embarking on a new journey, and we would like to identify new core areas such as business transformation, ESG, tax technology, etc. We aspire to be known as a 'total solutions provider' to the corporate world," he added.

Jagdish Chandra Laddha (J.C. Laddha) has over 40 years of strategic and business leadership experience across several industries. Prior to joining DAA Consulting, he was the Managing Director of Century Textiles. Up until then, he was the CEO of the Copper Business of Hindalco Industries, Director on the board of Aditya Birla Minerals, CEO of the fertilizers and insulators business of Aditya Birla Nuva Ltd and also the President of Aditya Birla Group's internal consulting arm.



Before his extensive corporate journey with Aditya Birla group, he was associated with Hindustan UniLever Ltd, National Rayon Corporation and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited.

DAA Consulting Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai with 7 other branches spread across the country. Started as a traditional Chartered Accountant firm in 2010 engaging in chamber tax practice, it has evolved over a period of time extending consulting services in various areas apart from the traditional tax practice. This change of approach necessitated the need for a full-fledged consulting company, which led to formation of DAA Consulting Private Limited in 2017.

DAA Consulting specializes in GST, Customs, Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), Free Trade Agreements (FTA), Business Valuation, Supply Chain Optimization in Energy Sector, Direct Taxation & Regulatory Advisory, International Taxation, Transfer Pricing, Business Consulting for Inbound Investments as well as Outbound Investments, Fundraising, Corporate Secretarial Support and Corporate Governance Advisory.

The Company has developed a unique Litigation Management System (LMS) in collaboration with IRIS a leading technology company, to manage end-to-end tax litigation registration wise. The Company is moving towards developing more technology products to facilitate better corporate governance and to ease the burden of compliance at all levels. The Company has serviced more than 150 clients including large and renowned listed corporates.

