Jagran Lakecity University marks ten historic years of its Foundation in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagran Lakecity University celebrated its Tenth Foundation Day with a grand cultural evening and annual awards ceremony on 24th April at its campus in Chandanpura, Bhopal.

The Jagran Lakecity University was founded in 2013 and today ranks as the number one private university in Madhya Pradesh, with over 4500 alumni, 3000 current students from almost 27 states of India and, around 8 countries and one of the most robust international collaboration & partnerships, both academic as well as industry.

The 10th-year celebration was attended by luminaries from the academia, industry and government. The function was presided by Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University. Dr Anoop Swarup, Founding Vice-Chancellor, JLU as well as current Vice Chancellor Dr Sandeep Shastri along with Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor. Industry leaders, parents, students and faculty members joined in celebration, which showcased creative rendition of 10-year journey of Jagran Lakecity University.



A special report on ten years of Jagran Lakecity University, including major industry collaborations, academic partnerships, events, initiatives, rankings, awards, and global connections was conveyed by the Pro-Chancellor, Abhishek Mohan Gupta.

Jagran Lakecity University also announced a domicile scholarship worth Rs 1 Crore for students of Madhya Pradesh and presented student achievement, inspiring alumni awards along with Research, Academic, and Sports Excellence awards on the occasion.

Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, while addressing the audience, reflected on the last ten years of growth and remarkable accolades carried out by the University. He said, "It is a matter of immense pride that Jagran Lakecity University, has successfully completed 10 years in the service of the society and has been successful in creating an incredible ecosystem of learning. Over a period of last 10 years, JLU has not only grown magnanimously in serving all the sections of the society by providing quality and diversity of higher education but it has also put forth a model for all private universities and impact in central India."

The University was ranked among the top 15 in India under the Multidisciplinary University category and first in Madhya Pradesh by Education World in 2022 while the Faculty of Law, Journalism, and Hospitality are constantly ranked among the top few in the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

