Jagriti Dham to start Assisted & Independent Living with a Dedicated Geriatrics Team

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/ATK): Nearly 100 Parkinson's patients met global experts today at the 13th International Symposium of the Asian and Pacific Parkinson's Disease Association (APPA), which is traditionally intended as a forum for persons with Parkinson's (PWP), their caregivers, and partners, aimed at improving the quality of life through knowledge, skills, new information, and research.

Poeple with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers had a unique opportunity to learn from leading industry professionals and therapists who also educated attendees about the illness, available treatments, and preventative measures.

Against the backdrop, Infinity's Jagriti Dham is all set to introduce an Assisted and Independent Living Community while also catering to their medical needs.



Infinity's Jagriti Dham is revolutionizing the concept of care for seniors and best elderly care services in Kolkata, introducing an Assisted and Independent Living Community that caters to their medical needs. Jagriti Dham supports the activities of INK and Asian & Pacific Parkinson's Disease Association (APPA) towards their patients. Jagriti Dham is fully committed to providing the best possible care for its residents. In addition to providing caregivers and medical treatment facilities, the establishment is equipped with a dedicated geriatrics team to ensure a holistic approach to the care of seniors. Assisted living is also known as extra-care housing or retirement living and Jagriti Dham is well-prepared to provide seniors with the highest level of care and safety, it is covering services for seniors affected by Dementia & Parkinson's disorders. With this innovative project, Infinity is leading the way in redefining the concept of senior care.



Dr. Hrishikesh Kumar, Vice Chairman of INK and Director of Research, HOD Neurology, lauded Jagriti Dham for supporting INK & APPA. Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman & Managing Director, Infinity Group and Trustee, Jagriti Dham said that Kolkata's first independent and assisted living senior citizen home with 72 rooms will start operating next month, which will give adequate relief to seniors with dementia and Parkinson's.

Globally, disability and death due to PD are increasing faster than for any other neurological disorder. The prevalence of PD has doubled in the past 25 years. Current estimates suggest that, in 2019, PD resulted in 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years, an increase of 81% since 2000, and caused 329 000 deaths, an increase of over 100% since 2000.

