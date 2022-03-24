Jai Bheem App announces short film contest on Mahad Satyagraha Day.

Mahad (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Upholding the core philosophy of Jai Bheem App that stands for Education, Entertainment and Entrepreneurship, a Short Films Contest has been announced on the Mahad Satyagraha Day.

March 20 marks the Social Empowerment Day witnessed an unprecedented gathering of supporters for the felicitation of Ex-servicemen and also for Dr Prem Hanavte's book 'The History of Mahar Warriors' launch event in the presence of various dignitaries and Lokshahir Sambhaji Bhagat.

Jointly organized by Dr Bhabhasaheb Ambedkar Pratisthan, Warriors of the Mahad Soldier's Forum and Swayamdeep Prakashan, Pune, the chief guest of the event was Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner (IAS), Dept of Industries Govt of Maharashtra who inaugurated the event.



This auspicious day also marked an announcement of Short Film Competition on the theme of Mahad Satyagraha by Jai Bheem App. "We are very privileged and excited to be a part of Mahad Satyagrah on this Mahad Kranti Diwas. Beginning today we are launching the short film contest for our Jai Bheem App users," announced Girish Wankhede the CEO of Jai Bheem App.

Girish Wankhede further added, "This short film contest is open to all, where the users of Jai Bheem App can make a video on the theme of Mahad Satyagrah and send it to us so that we can choose the right filmmakers and felicitate them with several prizes worth more than Rs. 5 Lakhs. We are proud to be associated with this historic movement that has changed the course of history."

The whole idea of Jai Bheem App is to impart education and initiate a creator's economy. The creator's economy is something where a creator can create a video or content and he or she can be felicitated.

The Mahad Satyagraha (a non-violent revolt) or Chavdar Tale Satyagraha was a silent opposition movement led by Dr B. R. Ambedkar on March 20, 1927 to allow untouchables to use water in a public tank in Mahad in Raigad district, Maharashtra, India. This agitation gains further significance in the history of India was it was not for only water but for Right to Live With Dignity led by Dr BR Ambedkar.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

