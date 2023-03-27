JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to host the Industry and Academia Confab (INAC) 2023 on the 11th and 12th of April 2023; register soon

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Headquartered in Bengaluru, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), one of the most sought-after groups of institutions for students across India, has set the dates for the much-anticipated Industry and Academia Confab (INAC) 2023, a gathering of leading academics, students, and high-performing industry experts that harbours the ambition to bridge the industry-academia schism, under the initiative of its dynamic School of Sciences (SoS). Recently, the university announced that the event will be held on the 11th and 12th of April 2023.

The two-day event will revolve around creating a synergy between industry and academia so that the two sectors can seamlessly collaborate and feed into each other's expertise in order to tackle the emergent challenges, faced by society at large, that would merit a robust scientific innovation to tackle. Mirroring the ambition of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), the event has a clear industry-oriented goal that attempts to bring about a nobility of purpose inherent in the pursuit of science.

Seeking to foster advancements in the Research and Development (R&D) arena, the event will promote the percolation of a keen academic, research-thinking approach to the industry while also prompting changes in the academic curriculum that are suited to the industry. The thrust areas of the event encompass several cutting-edge disciplines such as Health and Pharma, Data Science and Analytics, Food Tech, Agritech, Space Tech and Telecommunication, Semiconductor Sciences, Digital Sciences, Technovations, Green Energy, Smart Mobility, Fintech, Management Sciences, New-Age Forensics, Robotics, Sociotech, Material Sciences, and Computational, AI, ML-related Research and Development.



About the vision behind INAC 2023, Dr Apurva Kumar Joshi, Convenor, shared, " INAC 2023, comes with one of the most important objectives needed for the advancement of the country: a fine-tuned collaboration of the complex theoretical knowledge and its real-world application, filing in a gap between industry and academia. This event espouses the ambition of NEP 2020 to take the potential of the Indian youth to the next level of success with industry-centric education, which derives its foundation from a solid scientific education. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has always striven to create such important dialogues and be a harbinger of change. We look forward to creating history by bringing together some of the leading thinkers of our time and providing a launchpad for potent ideas."

INAC 2023 strives to bring under one roof the Faculties of Sciences, Government R & D Institutes and Labs, Technology and R & D heads, Corporate Chief Strategy Officer, Technology Business Incubators, S & T Advisors and Consultants, Academicians, Early-Stage Startups, Technocrat and Professionals, and Scientists and Researchers to spur engaging and high-intensity dialogues. Offering a robust platform for exchange, the event proposes interactions that could lead to organisations amping their access to cutting-edge research, technology, specialised expertise and resources; improved innovation and commercialization, boosted networking among institutions, talent development and opportunities for students and faculty, culminating in real-world application of research, much-need technology transfer from industry to academia or vice versa, and importantly, the enhanced scope of economic and societal impact via science.

Chief Guest, Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre and the Keynote Speaker, Anshav Jain, Investor & Mentor, Founder & MD, Bringle UK & India, Design Your Unicorn would set the tone INAC 2023. With their authoritative insights, INAC 2023 is set to be a landmark event that would ideally foster many invaluable collaborations and begin a ripple effect of innovations and advancements.

One of the highlights of the event would be the Fireside Chat, a one-on-one interview session moderated by the Faculties of SoS, JAIN, where industry leaders would share their insights, success stories, the industrial challenges and the way ahead. Noteworthy names such as Dr Chandrashekaran Siddamadappa, Chairman and Managing Director, Vipragen Biosciences, Ananth Srinath, Director-Community Oncology, Sri Shankara National Centre for Cancer Prevention and Research, Ms Malini S, Scientific Manager, Biocon Biologics, and Utpal Chakraborty, AI & Quantum Scientist, Chief Digital Officer-Allied Digital, are the speakers at the Fireside Chat.



Focused on upskilling the faculties and students towards a more advanced workforce, comes another segment of the event, Workvolved, a series of expert-driven workshops. Reputed players such as Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kwicksoft, TechByHeart, Behavioural Foresight and Machstar Group and Srusthi Engineering would be seen offering training sessions. Similar to Workvolved, Birds of a Feather strives to bring together people of similar interests to collaborate informally or engage in dialogues, with the aim to increase networking among industry and academic leaders.

Reflecting the entrepreneurial and innovation-based inclination of the event, INAC 203 will host a pitch contest powered by JAIN Launchpad. The participants will get a platform to present their ideas and ventures to the foremost VPs, leading entrepreneurs, serial founders, and other leaders. Divided into three stages--ideation, proof of concept, and market readiness--the competition will provide the opportunity to not only provide expert insights to the startups but also to increase their networking. Further, selected ideas will be taken ahead by JAIN Launchpad Programs, one of the most comprehensive pre-incubation and induction programs. Also, winners of all three stages will be awarded Amazon Credits worth thousands and receive mentorship from Launchpad at multiple stages.

Moreover, on the note of kindling the enterprising spirit, Caselab, another platform of INAC 2023, will showcase stories of successful, dynamic startups and how they brought in solutions to the problems they were passionate about. The event will help attendees connect with the inspiring stories of ventures such as AthleteBit, Dextrose, Yoga Bars, Seek Forensic, Impede, Nimaya Robotics, Oscillo Machines, and Delta X Automotive - Kix Scooter.

Powering this event are the tireless efforts of Dr Apurva Kumar Joshi and Dr S. A. Sheshadri, who have been continually supported by Sundar M. N. and other members of the other organizing committee for INAC 2023, including Dr Suphiya Parveen, Dr Asha Kademane, Pallavi P., Vishnu Venkatesh N., and Dr Santosh S. Chowhan. Also behind the envisioned success of the event are the constant inputs from the patrons: Dr Chenraj Roychand, President,

JAIN University Trust and other Principal Officers of the University.

Experts, leaders, and those who are looking forward to leading a lucrative R&D career can begin the registration process, which would cost students and PhD Scholars/ PostDocs, Rs. 750/-, Members of Academic/ Faculties, Rs. 1500/-, and Participants from Industries, Rs. 2500/-.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), a premier institution with A++ accreditation from NAAC with a CGPA of 3.71, ranking 79th in the NIRF Ranking 2022, has since its inception forged ahead towards the direction of educational excellence. Similarly, the university's School of Sciences, located in Bengaluru, is known to deliver first-rate, industry-geared pedagogy via several undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs across disciplines. An ISO 21001:2018 certified institution, SoS conducts cutting-edge research programs in 10 academic fields, with a focus on interdisciplinary projects at every level.

For more information visit, www.inac2023.wordpress.com and to register for the event click: https://bit.ly/3xTtV3m

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

