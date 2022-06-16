Jain (Deemed-to-be University's) BTech in Computer Science and Engineering to Offer Assured Placements

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI/SRV): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Futurense Technologies have joined hands to provide equal opportunities to the future generation of engineers in India through their remodelled B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering.

Over a span of 16 months along with 12+ months of relevant work experience at Futurense Technologies, students will be taught in a sequential manner. Furthermore, students will be facilitated with ClassLabs (Classrooms integrated with labs) to get a mix of theoretical and practical knowledge.

This program follows the formula of Experienced Learning = Learn^3 x Earn^2 where students will get to learn and earn at the same time.

- Learn with a multi-disciplinary curriculum across 16 terms.

- Learn via hands-on labs and projects from industry practitioners and thought leaders.

- Learn from global professors from the top universities in the world.

- Earn valuable experience of 12+ months at Futurense Technologies.



- Earn guaranteed stipends of up to Rs. 50k/month.

In order to ensure their job safety after 4 years, students will be provided with a conditional letter of intent at the time of admission. This immersive learning model will ensure that the students have the appropriate edification of Data Engineers by the end of their 2nd year, Machine Learning Engineers by the 3rd, and industry-ready AI Engineers by the time they graduate.

Owing to the strategic partnership with Futurense Technologies, students can opt for multiple guaranteed paid internships. Additionally, guaranteed placements are also provided to the students pursuing the program. Therefore, by the time the students graduate, they are already possessing valuable experience of 12+ months along with a job in hand from Futurense Technologies.

The students will get to work on top proprietary cloud platforms like AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft Azure. The multidisciplinary curriculum of the course will ensure that students get the right knowledge about subjects like Product Design, Design Thinking, Environmental Sciences, and more.

Students will be mentored by Global Professors of Practice from the world's top Universities and will also have regular interactions with Industry thought leaders, CxOs, etc. Moreover, they will also have an opportunity to get a certification from Harvard Business Publishing along with an option to study abroad at the University of California Riverside, with complete assistance provided for GMAT/GRE test preparations if they meet the eligibility criteria.

This initiative by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in association with Futurense Technologies, will be focused on helping aspiring candidates build a future-proof career in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Data Engineering.

To know more about the program, visit https://bit.ly/JU-BTech-AIDE

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

