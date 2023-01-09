JAIN Group's newest initiative, Knowledgeum Academy introduces IGCSE (Grade 8-10) programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI/PNN): On a mission to reimagine educational excellence and nurture inherent talent, Knowledgeum Academy, one of the top authorized IB World Schools and a Cambridge International School backed by the prestigious JAIN Group, with three decades of presence in the education sector which is home to top-notch educational institutions such as JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), JAIN College, JAIN International Residential School etc. is founded to serve as an avenue for learners to discover, explore, ideate, and create opportunities through continual holistic learning. The Academy now offers two comprehensive curricula (IGCSE 8, 9 & 10 and IBDP - Grades 11 & 12) with extensive pedagogies under one campus for learners to choose from, based on their interests and future aspirations.

The Academy delivers holistic and engaging curricula that are highly rigorous, learner-centric and reflective to students of grades 8 to 12. The curricula explore excellent breadth and depth of knowledge which are grounded in contemporary educational research - broad, balanced, conceptual and connected.

Located in the heart of Bengaluru - Jayanagar, Knowledgeum Academy is easily accessible from any part of the city. Its curricula are available at a competitive cost making them affordable for many students. What is more, it also comes with a university preparation programme with a dedicated career advisory team that guides students to pursue undergraduate courses including SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL coaching.

The Academy also has academic facilities such as innovative smart classrooms, science laboratories, a computer lab, a learning resource center, a Language and AV room, and a sports area. The Academy leverages technology for deep thinking and profound interactions that support independent and peer-to-peer learning.



"We firmly believe in building institutions of excellence that provide current, market-driven, globally-relevant education anchored in universal human values, and generate intellectual capital for the benefit of the nation. Knowledgeum Academy will ensure that students of today get the right exposure with tech-driven facilities, world-class curriculum, and seasoned mentors," says Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder - JAIN Group and Knowledgeum Academy.

"Our sole vision and mission is to train young minds with enthusiasm to create competent and qualified learners who are adept at engaging and solving local and global issues. Knowledgeum Academy is our first step to equipping students with experiential learning to pursue a rewarding career worldwide. Both of the offerings (IB and IGCSE) have a transdisciplinary framework that emphasizes the learners' complete development and prepares them for academic, professional, and societal impact. As new global challenges emerge due to the world's unprecedented rate of change, a globally-accepted curriculum becomes more relevant and vital than ever," added Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum Academy.

Knowledgeum Academy has a highly selective admissions practice and invites applications from motivated individuals with demonstrable skills. Candidates can register their interest online, after which, the Academy will guide them further through the admissions process.

