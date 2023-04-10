Jain University brings you the best B.Sc. in Interior Designing course in Karnataka!

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): Every home, every building is designed to the taste of its owners. The art to visualize and create something for someone else is interior designing. Designers interact with the people, the environment, and come up with something unique which suits the owners.

Interior Designing is an art and art is nothing but the essence of soul. It takes very special people and keen eyes to look through one's mind, nurture the idea and produce the output if the form of an Art. That is exactly what professors at Jain have been doing. BSc in Interior Designing is not some random course. It requires special skills, equipment's and technology to master the field and fortunately Jain has been the number 1 for all of it.

Jain University has always been a topic of discussion among students and parents when it comes to the best colleges or Universities in South India. It has not only given an amiable learning culture to students but has also nurtured a lot of known faces of the world that we see now. Unlike other colleges Jain University gives equal importance to academics and one's hobbies or passion. That is the reason the university has a lot of talented sportsmen, artists, actor's ad entrepreneurs ruling the world today. They were all once students of this beautiful college.

Interior Design in Jain University

Bachelors in Interior Design must thus be an amalgamation of communication, creativity, elements of interior designing and in-depth knowledge of several products that are to be designed. Jain (Deemed-to-be University) being one of the top colleges of Bangalore, was the first university in Karnataka to offer the degree in BSc Interior Design.

Here, in Jain University the course B.Sc in Interior Designing teaches the students how to engage with their environment and their surroundings. According to each student's interest, the students will create regeneration of genuine structures, transforming them into interesting new spaces. Students will create their own unique design aesthetic and original solutions.



Placements Support in the University

Along with a compelling curriculum, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) also known for providing best placement support. Climbing it would reveal a peek into the graduate's designing future in Studio Kaagaz, 3D Trix, Ebony Interiors, Design Cafe, Peech Studio India PVT LTD, and several other renowned organizations that place significance to the role. As of previous year, the average per annum CTC reached as high as 6 Lakhs.

Ample support provided by the University, and a passion for the course's subjects will escalate any striving and determined student to excellence.

