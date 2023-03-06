Jainam Broking Limited to host largest Options Trading Community Gathering at IOC 4.0 in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): With the evolution of the internet, the world of options trading has grown significantly with tons of great opportunities. "I have been in the trading industry for more than 15 years, and it has been a journey I can never forget", shares sir Milan Parikh, co-founder and manager of Jainam Broking Limited. "Options trading is more than just a one-time chance or a predefined timeline to earn a big fat profit, it is an essential art to succeed in today's competitive market." Continues Milan Parikh.

After 3 successful editions of Indian Options Conclave, Jainam Broking Limited brings IOC 4.0 with a promise to witness the largest Options trading community gathering of traders, investors, service providers, and industry experts from India and overseas. The focus stands to learn, grow and connect within the community to elevate the personal best of individual traders by leveraging the power of mutual growth.

This year IOC 4.0 will be held in the city of gems, Surat, across 2 days, 17th March 2023, Friday and 18th March 2023, Saturday. With live trading opportunity lead by trading experts on 17th March, the event will extend its learning and networking opportunities on day 2 by bringing in all greatness under one roof.18 th March will be featuring 25+ speakers, 40+ service providers and many industry vetrans helping all participants with in-depth knowledge on profitable strategies, fundamental understanding, essential services and peripheral requirements. We are expecting one-on-one interaction opportunities in the networking zone topped with intense fun and learning experiences in the game zone.

IOC 4.0 is set to organize the first of its kind, hyper-realistic trading game called Finsharp on 18th March. The game is designed to help students explore their career potential in the field of stock market through a virtual scenario stimulating trading opportunities within a typical market hour.

From beginners to advanced, IOC 4.0 event will have something for everyone.



Options trading is currently popular among the youth including the age group below 20 as well as veteran expert from a non-finance profession. It is increasingly preferred by women traders and has a great career potential for passive traders.

Jainam Broking Limited as a leading options trading service provider, strongly believes that options trading is a big leap of forthcoming possibilities for traders to turn consistent profit into generational wealth.

Registrations for IOC 4.0, 18th march is currently open and is absolutely free. Book your spot at events.jainam.in

For queries kindly contact 0261- 2305555, 0261-6725555

