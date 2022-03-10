Jainam Group organizes IOC 3.0 conclave to spread awareness on delta trading and stock market among the Gen Next

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): With the young investors driving the growth of the Indian stock market and options trading, the Surat-based reputed financial investments company, Jainam Group, hosted the first-of-its-kind Indian Options Conclave (IOC) 3.0 (next generation) to spread awareness on the career opportunities in the stock market, delta trading and its strategies with risk management on March 5.

IOC 3.0 conclave witnessed the participation of over 9,000 people, mainly young investors and students from the schools and colleges in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Bardoli. The conclave was organised at the sprawling Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) at Sarsana near Surat on March 5.

"The idea behind organising the IOC 3.0 conclave was to spread awareness on the career opportunities in the field of stock and options trading among the young generation," said Milan Parikh, managing director and co-founder of Jainam Broking Limited. "The conclave delved into educating the audiences on several practical options, trading styles, and tactics, as well as delta trading and its future." Most notably, a discussion was held on Algorithmic trading, a way of executing orders using automated pre-programmed trading instructions that account for variables such as time, price, and volume."

The conclave witnessed workshops on important topics to give a broader view to the audiences in options trading, different market conditions, etc.

Ronak Unadkat, an options trader, spoke on 'Spread Trading and their Adjustment in Different Market Conditions,' Mitesh Patel, a future and options trader, spoke on 'Journey of the Normal Trader to Option Trader,' and Milan Parikh, co-founder and managing director of Jainam Broking Limited, spoke on 'Risk Management in Derivatives.'



Jainam Broking Limited, formerly known as Jainam Share Consultants Private Limited, is a company having a long history in the field of investments. From 2003 company is in equity & derivatives trading to commodity trading, from research and analysis to wealth management advisory, from E-Broking to E-KYC, and customizing services for non-resident Indians.

The company has more than 23 branches all over India. Jainam is currently one of the leaders in the market for providing a platform for delta trading and has more than 5000 active options traders across the country.

An exhibition was organised where the exhibitors presented the investors with the content related to option and stock trading. A cafeteria was set up where visitors, audiences, and exhibitors could connect and expand their networking. The entire event was streamed live online, allowing people from various states and towns to participate.

"The Russian invasion in Ukraine has cast a dark shadow on the world markets, including in India. At the conclave, the audiences were given key information on managing risks in options trading amid the Russia-Ukraine war and its influence on the stock market in India and the world," said Parikh.

