Jaipur-based startup Chaupal® helps startups nationwide through Virtual Incubation Program

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Startup Chaupal, a Jaipur-based startup incubator started working in the digital/virtual space after the pandemic hit the nation and the lockdown was announced for the first time last year.

They have empanelled mentors from India & the US to guide the start-ups in a structured 3-month incubation program.

In a statement, Startup Chaupal said that the scale of working has expanded since they started working virtually. At this point, they are working with several big start-ups from different cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, and Pune in a cohort.

For every start-up that comes to Startup Chaupal, a checklist is followed to bring them to life. Our mentors work closely with the startups in the 3-month structured incubation program and provide them all the support they need to go beyond the ideation stage and enter into the operation stage.

Several startups from different industries like e-Commerce, pharmacy, automobile, and FMCG have already raised the initial funding. Some of their portfolio startups are FreshWoof, BabyBo, Clickokart, CaarDeal, Medibhai, Sigcure Pharmacy, Yomech, Motovil India, The Filling Station, TiTu Learning etc.



FreshWoof & The BabyBo are two of the startups that started during the lockdown and have raised the first-round funding to expand the business.

Not just the portfolio startups, the incubator themselves are taking a step forward with global expansion as few partners from the US have already joined in. Now they are working with some premier institutes and universities globally to help them set up an on-campus startup ecosystem.

Sumit Srivastawa, the Founder & CEO of Startup Chaupal, says, "All this has been possible because of the virtual infrastructure. With the virtual setup, the world has come closer than before and increased the opportunities for global exposure. The COVID-19 severely hit the world but it also brought some good things with it. It helped people defy the boundaries of physical distance with virtual meetings, work with people from different countries in a virtual office, and introduced the concept of virtual incubation."

Founded in 2017, Startup Chaupal is a Jaipur-based incubation center that links young entrepreneurs with experts, mentors, investors, and national-level leaders from all walks of life to promote training, mentoring, and consulting. Incubation, Mentoring, Business Planning, IPR Services, Startup Valuation, Finance Services, Legal Services, Startup Pitch Deck, and Product Development are some of the services that Startup Chaupal offers to startups.

