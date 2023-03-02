Jaishree Nenwani launches an inspiring book on life and tiny everyday habits "Tiny Habits Massive Results"

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): Author Jaishree Nenwani seeks to inspire people with her writings so that people live their best life Mentally, Physically, and Spiritually. Jaishree is the founder of https://getsethappy.com.

Besides being a content creator and a millennial blogger author Jaishree Nenwani gave wings to her passion of writing by launching her debut book "Tiny Habits Massive Results" where she talked about 7 (plus a pro-habit) that have impacted the course of her life.

Jaishree Nenwani's book "Tiny Habits massive Result" has won the heart of readers which make the author one of the bestselling authors of India in the non-fiction category. Her free-flowing writing style with its subtle ability to convey a message in a non-fictional format has increased her reader base significantly.

The book is published by Bluerose Publishers and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, and a few Bookstores in India. The online marketplace book distribution is also marketed globally. Besides writing this book, Jaishree Nenwani has also performed the responsibility of the editor of this book. Based In New Delhi, India, author Jaishree Nenwani expresses her point of view upon being asked about her setbacks in life. She says "I believe that every challenge offers the chance to grow, discover fresh perspectives, and create a new life".



Snippet about the book "Tiny Habits Massive Results"

Jaishree Nenwani's book, "Tiny Habits Massive Results," talks about seven habits (plus one pro-habit) that have transformed her life. These are very small habits, but when you adopt them, you'll notice improvements in all areas of your life, including your career, relationships, relationships with others, and your general outlook on life. Happiness in life and personal growth are central features in Jaishree's writing.

As a matter of fact, it may take some time for aspiring writers' writing to be recognized or to feel as though it is moving in the right direction, but it is never too late to publish a book, and there is so much you can do in life without feeling rushed. One of the renowned authors, Jaishree Nenwani, began her career working for a company before quitting to follow her passion for writing. Jaishree began working as a freelance content writer to hone her writing abilities. She launched her own blog in 2017 at https://getsethappy.com, which currently has thousands of readers from around the globe. She enjoys sharing knowledge and engaging in descriptive writing that promotes greater authenticity and personal development because she keeps a daily journal.

You can connect with Jaishree Nenwani on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and LinkedIn @jaishreenenwani

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

