Jamie Oliver Restaurants expanding fast in India

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., the all-India Master Franchisee for Jamie's Italian, Jamie's Pizzeria and Jamie's Diner, announced a rapid expansion of its branded business in India. This follows the sale of Wendy's restaurants to Rebel Foods by Sierra Nevada Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., a sister company of Dolomite.

Already the largest Italian/Pizzeria Casual Dining chain in India with 20 sites (plus 10 Jamie's Diners) in 9 cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Bangalore and Hyderabad - the business plans to treble its footprint and become a truly national brand.

Jamie's in India is a partnership between Dolomite and Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group who are present in 23 different countries. Jamie Oliver is the world's number-one TV chef and best-selling author whose book sales are second only to JK Rowling.

Talking about the expansion, Jasper Reid, the promoter of Dolomite says, "We are delighted to have the funding and the opportunity to serve many more customers in many more places and will work night and day to fulfil our mission of bringing fresh, good, healthy and authentic food to every corner of the country."

"Jamie's has been a great business for shareholders, and we are bullish on the growing Casual Dining sector in India and see opportunities for brands across the board. Customers want to go out, to socialize, to get great personal service. This is what Jamie's does, every day, every time."

In terms of the longer-term plan for Jamie's in India, Jasper adds, "The market potential for great Italian, good and authentic, handmade pizzas is huge, and we see potential for more than 200 locations over time. But we don't believe in expansion for its own sake and every restaurant is unique and serves a local community."

Ed Loftus, Group Director, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group says, "We are hugely excited to be working with Jasper and Dolomite to continue to expand our offering in India. We pride ourselves on delivering joyful meal moments for all our customers with high quality, delicious meals."



The Dolomite business was founded in 2014 and is owned by IMM (UK) and Hunch Ventures (India) who are both specialists in developing consumer brands in India.

Dolomite is the master franchise of Jamie Oliver brands in India and operates Jamie's Italian, Jamie's Pizzeria and Jamie's Diner, all world-class casual dining brands.

IMM is a UK based specialist in developing consumer brands in India and international markets. Its shareholders are respected family offices and funds.

Hunch is a specialist investor in consumer sectors with shareholdings in F&B, Healthcare, Tech, Media and Air Mobility. The business was founded by Karan Pal Singh

Jamie Oliver Restaurants is a franchising business spanning 23 countries and 70 locations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America. Jamie's offers quick-service and fast-casual through to polished-casual and premium restaurant brands, including Jamie's Italian, Jamie Oliver's Kitchen, Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, Jamie's Deli, Jamie Oliver's Diner, and the experiential Jamie Oliver Cookery School. Jamie's is proud to be known for industry-leading food and nutrition standards, award-winning kids' menus and warm, welcoming staff who channel Jamie's passion for good food.

Jamie Oliver is a global phenomenon in food and campaigning. During a 23-year television and publishing career he has sold over 48 million books worldwide and achieved an estimated global TV audience reach of 67 million across 182 territories.

Jamie has inspired millions of people to enjoy cooking fresh, delicious food from scratch. Jamie started cooking at his parents' pub, The Cricketers, in the UK, at the age of eight. Jamie lives in Essex, UK, with his wife Jools and their five children.

