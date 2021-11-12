J&K Bank opts for Easyrewardz' Solution to manage their PAN BANK loyalty and rewards program

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): J&K Bank, the universal bank of Jammu & Kashmir has chosen Easyrewardz, India's leading CLM platform to implement and manage J&K Bank's pan bank loyalty & rewards program.

This selection was done basis a rigorous RFP process wherein the participation was seen from many leading loyalty players.

The bank intends to implement Easyrewardz Loyalty Management Solution for all its digital platforms including the Cards, e-banking, Mobile banking, Phone banking, POS etc.

J&K Bank serves 64% of banking needs of UT of J&K and 60% of UT of Ladakh and acts as the lead bank in 12 districts of J&K. It has a huge account base of 1.83 Crore (Deposits & Advance on Pan India basis, with 1.75 crore accounts (Deposit & Advances) in UTs of J&K and Ladakh, thus reflecting dominance & vast coverage in the region with a total population of 1.25 Crore.

Easyrewardz Loyalty & CRM solution for Banks, LPaaS Banking, helps banks run a PAN Bank or Card/Product specific programs to help drive portfolio actions, activations, spends and digital channels adoption. Easyrewardz deploys a rule-based engine that helps banks drive profitable actions.

"Customers of today expect a personalised banking experience and prefer to be rewarded in the form of discounted products, complimentary gifts and points for next purchase. They want brands to know their preferences and offer a value-driven experience. Our loyalty programs will not only help J&K Bank gain new customers with the latest banking experience but will also reward & enrich the banking experience of previously less-advantaged customers," says Soumya Chatterjee, Co-founder & CEO, Easyrewardz.

Loyalty solution by Easyrewardz will meld in to J&K Bank's digital push and help the bank create strategies to meet modern-consumer digital banking needs by providing a holistic view of all facets of a customer's activity in order to engage with them and convert into brand advocates.



"We are extremely proud that one of oldest private banks in the country has found value in our offerings & solutions. J&K Bank has been looking forward to this association to deliver value to their customers and they found Easyrewardz to be an excellent partner. We have been chosen through a rigorous RFP process with participation from leading loyalty players of India," says Ravi Shankar, Director - BFSI & Rewards, Easyrewardz.

Easyrewardz, a leading CLM solution provider, enables brands provide seamless omnichannel experience to its customers. The company's innovative ways to engage new customers & retain existing ones by leveraging technology is helping banks embrace digital disruption leading to excellent customer experiences.

Easyrewardz has been associated with large private banks to provide a seamless & rewarding experience to their customers, enabling consistent engagement.

To read more about Easyrewardz product suite & solutions and for latest updates & industry insights, please visit www.easyrewardz.com.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and one of the oldest private sector Bank in India, incorporated in 1938. Bank is listed on the NSE and the BSE and has its Corporate Headquarters at Srinagar. Bank functions as a leading bank in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and is designated by Reserve Bank of India as its exclusive agent for carrying out banking business for the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

J&K bank caters to banking requirements of various customer segments which includes Business enterprises, employees of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, farmers, artisans, public sector organizations and corporate clients. The bank also offers a wide range of retail credit products, including home, personal loans, education loan, agriculture, trade credit and consumer lending, a number of unique financial products tailored to the needs of various customer segments.

Further details of Bank including profile, products and services are available on Bank's website at www.jkbank.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

