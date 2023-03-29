Jaro Education partners with Michigan Ross to deliver executive education program to global audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education, a leading Edtech firm with a mission to provide world-class executive education, has announced its global collaboration with Ross School of Business Executive Education to promote their online programs. Having delivered in-person programs to companies in India for over 25 years, this strategic partnership marks the first Michigan Ross Executive Education collaboration with an Edtech company in India to promote its mission of building a better world through business.

Michigan Ross and Jaro Education have recently launched the first offering, the Accelerated General Management Program. This leading-edge general management program is ideal for global leaders, directors, senior managers, and mid-career professionals looking to enhance their skills. The program includes five courses spread over a duration of six months, starting in May 2023.

The program prepares professionals for future growth by providing comprehensive business knowledge as they master core business concepts and gain an understanding of new emerging topics. Each of the five courses focuses on decision-making, which is the key to executing key management functions. Four foundational courses explore essential business functions to provide participants with the vocabulary to communicate and an organizational lens to lead across functions. Additionally, the program includes one specialty course of the participant's choosing, allowing them to meet personal leadership goals and broaden their business perspective.

This program is designed to help participants reach their career goals by providing a rigorous and credible foundation in business fundamentals and general management skills. It intends to develop an enterprise mindset and understanding beyond functional areas to grow and contribute at the workplace. Individuals will get first-hand experience with Michigan Ross' renowned faculty that provides a comprehensive overview of the global business landscape.

This program offers a unique course design, live engagement with renowned faculty, live sessions, and a proven history of achieving results. Named a Global Top 10 provider by the Financial Times and ranked the number 1 public university in the US by QS World University Rankings 2022, Michigan Ross is committed to delivering a cutting-edge program through their award-winning Ross faculty.



Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, "We are ecstatic to collaborate with Michigan Ross, one of the finest business schools in the world. Today's leadership challenges need to be addressed within the context of broader societal changes. With this international partnership and access to faculty experts, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the leadership skills and global perspectives needed to stay competitive in the ever-evolving world. We are confident that the program will enable them to make more informed and effective decisions, create new growth opportunities, and develop the skills to remain competitive in the global economy."

"The launch of this program in partnership with Jaro Education marks the beginning of an exciting new endeavor, one that will enable us to broaden the reach of the Michigan Ross mission of building a better world through business," said Nicholas Hamilton-Archer, Chief Executive Education Officer at Michigan Ross. "Together with Jaro Education, we look forward to cultivating a globally collaborative learning environment and providing global business leaders the opportunity to champion meaningful, actionable, and multidisciplinary approaches for personal and organizational success in the increasingly competitive business landscape."

