Jaro Education unveils growth plans to strengthen its position in India's Ed Tech industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education, one of the leading EdTech companies and a pioneer in the Executive Education space, today announced its robust growth plans to strengthen its position in the booming Ed Tech industry in India.

The company plans to drive its growth by offering additional unique programs especially in the tech-focused segment, and strengthening its partnerships with leading universities in India and globally.

In the last quarter, Jaro Education has already achieved more than 100% revenue growth and now expects to reach more than 200% revenue in the FY21. To support the company's growth plan and cater to the rising demand in the EdTech industry, Jaro Education strives to expand its workforce from 800 employees to 2,000 employees by FY21.

Despite the pandemic, India's EdTech sector is poised to become one of the fastest-growing sectors in India. Additionally, the sector is observing an increased demand for technology-focused programs.

To address this demand and need to create a future-ready workforce in the techno-functional area equipped with new-age skill sets, Jaro Education is planning to launch more than 30 diverse programs in FY21 from top-ranked institutions. The key focus of these programs would be to equip the learners with new-age skills on innovative technologies and enable them to lead in a VUCA World.



To offer such programs, Jaro Education has already partnered with top globally ranked institutions like IU International University of Applied Sciences, Swiss School of Management, Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Nagpur, IIM Trichy, IIM Kozhikode, Shiv Nadar University, and plans to add more leading universities of global and domestic repute. Recently, Jaro Education has partnerships with 20+ leading universities and plans to further partner with top-ranked Indian and international universities.

While talking about the company's plans to expand its course offerings, Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education said, "We have observed nearly 30% growth in the demand for the technology-focused programs amongst working professionals and students in the last one year. As per the industry demand, we have also increased our program portfolio in the technology-focused segment up to 40%. To further strengthen our course offerings, we plan to partner with top-ranked universities from the US, Canada, Australia and Europe."

Additionally, as part of the company's growth plans, Jaro Education will soon be launching various programs such as job-linked employability programs and corporate programs to increase the employability quotient of working professionals.

With the company's current portfolio, growth in revenue and learners' base, Jaro Education is poised to garner a significant share in the EdTech market in the future.

