Jatinder Pal Singh appointed as an Executive Chef at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center announces the appointment of Jatinder Pal Singh as their Executive Chef.

With a meritorious experience of over 20 years, Jatinder has worked with renowned hospitality brands including Taj, The Leela, Le Meridian, Westin and Sheraton. In his last assignment, Jatinder was associated with The Leela Bhartiya City, Hotel Convention & Residences, Bengaluru as the preopening Executive Chef. His seasoned experience in culinary operations as well as avant-garde gastronomy makes him ideal for the diverse Food and Beverage offerings of the hotel.

His cooking expertise ranges from distinct evolution of Indian to global cuisines, The chef is trained under the best of the Michelin chefs during his culinary journey of 20 years. He is a maestro of innovative buffet set-ups, fine dining presentations and voluminous catering for banquets and conventions. Along with customizing and catering every palate, to understanding the nitty-gritties of various techniques, Jatinder expresses his love for food by supporting an edgy and intricate tattoo of a knife.



Jatinder has earned many accolades to his merit, including Top Most Hospitality Icons 2023, Power 25 Culinary - Top 6 Asia, Middle East and Africa 2022, FHRAI Hotel Chef of the Year 2016-17 and IPR Solace Chef of the Year 2016-17. His profound knowledge and willingness to experiment will ensure smooth operations and an unparalleled dining experience at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

Jatinder is a graduate in International Hospitality Management from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh and is an alumni of IIHM Kolkata. Jatinder is an avid biker and his idea of unwinding is through cooking for his son and travelling while exploring cuisines around the globe.

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®[?], its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

