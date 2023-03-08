Javed Iqbal Chowdhary aims to setup online academy for underprivileged students

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): Javed Iqbal Chowdhary, a renowned philanthropist and Police Cop, has announced his plans to establish an online academy for poor students. The academy aims to provide free education to underprivileged children who do not have access to quality education due to financial constraints.

The online academy, which will be called "The Javed Iqbal Chowdhary Academy," will offer courses in various subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. The academy will be open to students from all over the world and will be available in multiple languages.

The academy's primary objective is to provide quality education to children who cannot afford it. According to Javed Iqbal Chowdhary, education is a fundamental right that every child should have access to, regardless of their financial status. He believes that education is the key to eradicating poverty and creating a better future for the world.

The Javed Iqbal Chowdhary Academy will be completely free for all students. Javed Iqbal Chowdhary has pledged to finance the academy's operations and cover all costs associated with it. He hopes that other philanthropists and socially conscious individuals will join him in this noble cause and contribute to the academy's growth and expansion.



In addition to providing free education, the academy will also offer scholarships to deserving students who show exceptional academic performance. Javed Iqbal Chowdhary hopes that these scholarships will encourage students to work hard and strive for excellence.

Javed Iqbal Chowdhary has always been passionate about improving the lives of underprivileged children. He has been involved in numerous social and humanitarian initiatives and has received several awards and accolades for his contributions. The establishment of The Javed Iqbal Chowdhary Academy is yet another step in his quest to make education accessible to all.

The academy is expected to launch in May 2023, and enrollment will be open to all students who meet the eligibility criteria. Javed Iqbal Chowdhary invites everyone to join him in his mission to create a better future for the world by providing education to those who need it the most.

For more information about The Javed Iqbal Chowdhary Academy and how you can support this noble cause, please contact Muktaz, Public Relations Manager, at trtsindia@gmail.com.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

