Jaya Kishori will Grace Global Excellence Awards 2022 on 8th May in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Excellence Awards is a creative initiative started by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd - a pioneer Branding Company, Media, Research & PR company to recognize and honour Companies, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, and Service Providers for their Innovation, Creativity, Quality, Excellence, and Outstanding Performance in their respective industry is all set for its 3rd Edition of Global Excellence Awards 2022.

Jaya Kishori is a motivational speaker, devotional singer, spiritual orator, and musical artist who has millions of followers on the internet. Her identity became famous at an early age after narrating stories such as "Bhagwat Geeta" "Narsi ka Bhat" and "Bai Ro Mayro". The religious personality is a well-known singer of hymns (Bhajans) both in India and abroad. Since her childhood, she has been engaged in Spirituality. The popular spiritual personality is recognised for her motivational talks and best pieces of Life Advice. She holds seminars and webinars on different topics related to betterment of the lives of people.

The motivational speaker got wide recognition for her motivational and religious albums nationally and internationally. Kishori is the perfect example for all the entrepreneurs, businessmen, and startup companies who want to achieve big heights of success with their confidence and positivity. She has emerged as one of the most popular Youth Icons of India.

Jaya Kishori was born as "Jaya Sharma" who has had a consistent interest in music and religion since childhood. Through her excellence in religion and spiritual world, Jaya Kishori has been continuously grasping the attention of many people all around the world.

To inspire all entrepreneurs and fill them with joy and confidence, Brand Empower; GEA Excellence Awards 2022 has been inviting Jaya Kishori to flourish the most prestigious corporate award ceremony going to be held on 8th of May 2022 in Mumbai.

After the remarkable success of GEA 2018 & GEA 2019 in New Delhi with Chief Guest Famous Bollywood Star Mrs Raveena Tandon & in Mumbai with Chief Guest Evergreen Celebrity Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene respectively, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd has come again with the World's Most Awaited and Renowned Corporate Award GEA 2022 in Mumbai.

This time, in this third edition of GEA 2022, the Brand Empower Team is all set to welcome Guest of Honor Jaya Kishori; A Spiritual Orator, Musician, and a very popular personality.

The Famous Musician & Motivational Speaker, as the Guest of Honor, will tribute the business and corporate winners of the GEA2022 with the beautiful and appealing Award Trophy.

Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder & CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd - the leading website Branding Company in India, organizes Global Excellence Awards every year since 2018 who said, "It is a matter of great opportunity and pride for us to invite such famous personality of India as the Guest of honour for GEA 2022 Award Ceremony. I am sure that entrepreneurs of GEA 2022 will be highly encouraged and influenced after receiving the winner award trophy at the same stage where such youth icons and great personalities like Jaya Kishori get the award for their excellence. Her such huge achievement at the early age of 26 and positivity made her our top choice to invite her as Guest of Honour at the GEA 2022 Award Ceremony in Mumbai. The whole team of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd and the nominees are excited and fascinated to meet her to add spark and more confidence in their personal as well as business life".

Rahul also added that awardees can available Website Designing, Digital Marketing Services, SEO Services, Social Media Marketing at 50% discount to empower their brand by his other venture Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd.

A spiritual woman continuously getting praise and achievement at an early age will surely leave a positive mark on the businesses and inspire others to follow her footsteps in their respective field. As she is a perfectionist who has dedicated her talent to the spiritual world for years, this is why the Global Excellence Award chose this personality to grace the award function.

Rahul Rajnan Singh, Founder of Brand Empower, said that nominations for the GEA 2022 Award Ceremony are open till April 7, 2022, for businesses of all sizes, from all types of nature of enterprises such as Manufacturing, Export, Wholesale, Services, Professionals, and Practitioners. Our goal is to honour and recognise the Entrepreneurs' hard work and devotion in their various fields, as well as their contributions to making the world a better place through innovative products and services. Those who are passionate and believe in promoting their respective products, goods & services, or professions are most welcome to submit their nominations.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)