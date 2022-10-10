Jayati Saraf - an Indian entrepreneur creating fashionable waves globally

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): Young entrepreneur and designer Jayati Saraf, who is creating fashionable waves globally, won two prestigious honours at the World of Wearable Arts, a coveted international competition that attracts the best designers from all over the world held in Wellington, New Zealand.

Jayati, who represented India at the 2022 World of Wearable Arts, participated in the competition hoping to clear the first round and showcase her designs before an international audience comprising many acclaimed and celebrated names from the fashion industry. Ultimately, her work ensured that she did not just make it to the final round but also won two prestigious awards. She has conferred the Overall International Designer Award and International Design Award: Asia at the much-sought-after competition.

"I feel humbled and proud to have been able to present my work before some of the best designers from around the world. Winning the two awards is like icing on the cake. The awards will motivate me to further push my creative boundaries and come up with new and unique artistic designs," says Jayati.

Jayati, who was born into a business family, was always attracted to fashion and design but was hesitant to have a career in fashion. She pursued studies in accounting and finance, but eventually her love and passion for designing outweighed her hesitation and she decided to pursue her passion as a career. She enrolled in a fashion designing course at Pearl Academy in 2018 and has not looked back since.





Taking inspiration from distinctive styles and working with different materials and silhouettes, Jayati realised that the avant-garde specialisation resonated the most with her strengths and ideologies. She drew inspiration from the beauty of the natural creations surrounding her life and came up with her interpretation of the honeycomb.

As Jayati maps her future as a designer, she aims to apply the knowledge she has gained and the learnings in store to take her brand MeLova to global heights.

"If I have to describe my journey in one word, it would be metamorphosis. My life has completely metamorphosed since I set out on my journey as a designer. There is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but I am confident I am on the right track," she says.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

