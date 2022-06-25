Jayesh Saini--The man revolutionizing healthcare in Africa

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Established in 2012, Bliss Healthcare is an outpatient service provider offering 360 degrees of healthcare services. They have partnered with some of the most reputed medical insurance providers and clients in the country, including the Teacher's Service Commission (TSC), National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and so on.

Bliss Healthcare was founded by a second-generation Kenyan, Jayesh Saini. With the help of his father, a medical professional, he began his career in the medical industry by establishing Nairobi West Hospital. Jayesh Saini intends to provide Kenyans access to high-quality, affordable healthcare through his wide network of hospitals and healthcare services.

He has invested a lot of money into healthcare over the past 20 years. Additionally, he owns Medicross Limited, which has 10 outpatient facilities outfitted to provide complete, high-quality services.

"A country cannot purport to have a good healthcare system without the services being easily accessible, affordable, and of acceptable quality. The three must go together," Quoted Jayesh Saini on why he decided to open healthcare facilities across the country.

In his opinion, there is no point in having affordable services that are 100 kilometres away or accessible services that are of poor quality or quality services that are not reachable. The majority of healthcare providers in Kenya were concentrated in the urban towns with many of them being out of reach for most people in terms of charges. Even with the accessible government facilities, there is the issue of a lack of medicines and equipment for diagnostics which means that most treatments are based on clinical assessment.

Reflecting on the journey, he stated, "Bliss began its journey with an aim of patient satisfaction and a goal of saving and enriching lives. We work to improve efficiency, flexibility, and accountability in healthcare. We have developed models of healthcare that meet the health-related needs of the diverse population. Over time, the immense public approval of services offered by our employees has led to our growth."

Jayesh has managed to make sure the clinics have over 1,100 healthcare professionals working throughout the facility to serve more than 960,000 patients per year. It has an unmatched array of equipment, spread across the country. This allows Bliss Healthcare to offer standardized healthcare throughout the country, making it the largest and fastest-growing healthcare provider in Africa.



Bliss Healthcare's network of clinics includes all the services designed to increase accessibility to advanced primary, specialty, and ambulatory care services at an affordable cost. Bliss serves clients from all segments including TSC, NHIF, insurance companies, and direct walk-in clients.

In 2017, Jayesh Saini added inpatient care by setting up two hospitals under LifeCare Hospitals Limited. In line with his passion, he is currently setting up another 6 hospitals bringing the total bed capacity to 2000.

On what he perceives to be the direction of healthcare in Kenya, Saini quickly pointed out that there was a great challenge of affordability and accessibility of quality healthcare amongst the majority of the people. He believes that healthcare is not a preserve of the rich and that the services should be expanded even into the remotest areas noting that falling ill is not a choice issue but can and happens to people of all walks of life. He sees a future of accessible healthcare to all at rates that will be affordable, especially for basic lifesaving primary healthcare. That, he believes, is an idea whose time has come. Bliss Healthcare is at the forefront, supporting the Government of Kenya's initiative of Universal Health Coverage through affordable quality services spread throughout the country.

Besides his primary work in healthcare, Jayesh Saini has also invested in Community Engagement. Bliss Healthcare routinely conducts free medical camps and health talks all around the country annually.

It was also remarkable to note that soon after the declaration of the first COVID-19 case in Kenya, Bliss Healthcare continued to cover Teachers (TSC) and their dependants against Coronavirus, as per the Guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) of Kenya.

With an extraordinary array of resources for the provision of compassionate, state-of-the-art care, Bliss Healthcare is poised to identify and respond to the health-related needs of the diverse population they serve.

