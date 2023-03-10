JB Knowledge Park breaks all records with 1435 Admissions in BBA and BCA

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): JB Knowledge Park Faridabad has broken all records in admissions in 2022 with 1435 admissions in only BBA & BCA branch. JB has already become a case study for other private colleges & universities. College has witnessed average 20 per cent growth trend for last 10 years, however, there has been an upswing in the last two years. JB Knowledge Park in Faridabad is considered as the top college in Delhi NCR for BBA, BCA and BTech course. JB Faridabad has been able to carve a niche for itself by providing best infrastructure, quality education at an affordable cost.

These numbers are a ray of hope for all technical self-financed colleges when colleges are struggling to fill the seats. JB Knowledge Park has been innovative and technology-oriented in its approach towards teaching and industry orientation which complements the college's course pedagogy. JB has developed an APP where lectures for all the semesters are available, and the overall quality is comparable to the best Edtech apps. Since JB is AICTE approved Government University with a NAAC A+ grade, the fees is very nominal and starts at Rs 45000 per year for BBA and BCA program.

"We have highest admissions in BBA and BCA across any college of India. Students find JB as Best BBA and BCA colleges There are also further college plans to add courses like MCA and MBA to the list of courses offered by the college," Says Isha Arora, Dean Admissions.

In 2010 College was on the verge of closing with only 100 admissions per year, and then Amit Gupta decided to take charge and lead from the front, setting an example that would propel the college to new heights. Amit Gupta had excellent experience in management & brands ownership like oxy99, Color Mate hair color and many more. With his experience and expertise he decided to have a complete overhaul of the campus, which included working on campus enhancement. Among his major achievements was the introduction of multimedia air conditioned classrooms, lush green sports facilities, along with state-of-the-art labs. He also introduced crowd selection through a defined admission process, launched a Hi-Tech app with over 9600+ lectures, and hired the best teachers for the lectures.

JB in last few years has had exceptional growth. Now, the college has the best hostels, compared to low fee structure to make education affordable and to reach the economy of scales. The college has achieved immense success in its ventures as it is now hosting about 3350 students with further plans to increase it to 4,500 by 2024.

Today, JB Knowledge Park is a much sought-after destination for foreign universities planning to set up a campus in India. JB has received multiple communications for foreign collaborations from universities interested in setting up campuses in India. Furthermore, the JB management is already in touch with many leading universities to discuss this venture.

The Chairman of JB Knowledge Park, Jai Prakash Gupta, shared how other self-financed higher education institutions can follow the lead of JB Knowledge Park:

"The success of JB Knowledge Park is attributed to the management team headed by Amit Gupta. The college has been successful in providing quality education to students from all backgrounds by focusing on holistic development and creating opportunities for skill development. With outstanding infrastructure and facilities students are highly motivated to come to campus. Through its unique curriculum, the college has focused on developing knowledge transfer and application skills among students. Additionally, the college provides internships and workshops which help them gain hands-on experience and hone their skills."

The success of JB Knowledge Park stands as an inspiring example for other self-financed higher education institutions to follow. Its approach towards providing quality education and creating ample employment opportunities should be emulated by all such institutions. With careful planning and implementation of its mission, this college is sure to continue lighting the way for others to succeed.



According to Director Prof SK Karna, "JB Knowledge Park stands out among other self-financed higher education institutions as an example of what true success looks like. It proves that even with limited resources, a college can achieve tremendous success through proper planning, dedication, and hard work. JB has been able to retain the best academicians and management staff of Industry."

The college has set the bar for excellence in higher education and is an inspiration to others looking to create opportunities for their students add Gunjan Nehru, Head of Computing program.

