JBC successfully concludes its first K-food pop-up in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): A business-to-business platform Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC), launched in India in April 2020 and known for being a one-stop destination for dealings in all Indian and Korean goods recently concluded its first K-food pop-up show at Galleria Market in the millennium city recently.

Riding the K-wave and cashing in on the success of K-food in India, JBC, intends to advance business opportunities for both Indian and Korean traders, strengthening the business ties further. The intent to launch a K-food pop-up was to let the Indian manufacturers and traders get a one-of-its-kind K-food experience and amplify it further.

At the pop-up, there were many things on the display ranging from food, drinks, healthy food options such as easy-to-cook Clam noodles, Chamgoeul hot pepper paste, soybean paste, Tammiu Apple and Honey Pear juices, Mom's Japchae, a famous Korean traditional dish, lotus leaf fermented Obang noodles, lotus leaf scented tea, Basak fish chip snack, fish jerky, honey citron tea, Sambuja Kim seaweed to name a few.



"We are delighted to announce the success we've witnessed at the recently concluded K-food pop-up at Galleria market, Gurugram. We feel it was a great step to further introduce Indians to the variety offered in K-cuisine other than noodles and give them a great F&B experience. JBC has always worked to further Indo-Korea trade relations and help traders make better investment decisions. With the recent display at the pop-up store, JBC tried to amplify the K-food segment and introduce a category that many Indians have now started accepting and relishing in a huge way," says Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, Jeonbuk Business Centre.

JBC is a non-profit trade promoting agency between India and South Korea and charges no commission or fee for this service. The company only intends for the collective growth and success of both the nations. With the recent initiative to amplify the F&B category, it intends to introduce new food options in India and invite traders to get an understanding and taste of the options before taking it ahead to consumers.

