JEE MAIN 2021 [May exam postponement] new exam & registration dates! How to stay focused on preparations amid all?

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): NTA on May 4 announced the postponement of JEE Main 2021 May session Exams. There is also delay in the registration process due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The previous dates announced for JEE Main 2021 May registration was May 3 to 12. As per the official announcement, the registration for the May Session will be announced at a later stage. There would subsequent rescheduling of the April and May sessions exam dates 2021.

NTA is likely to release the JEE Main May 2021 registration date at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check things to keep ready for JEE Main application form 2021.

Engineers bring ideas to life. In every field, engineers play a very important role in devising and executing new and better technologies. Thus, to take up engineering as a profession cracking the JEE Main Exam is the first and the most important step.

But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE Main 2021 April and May exams. The new exams dates will be announced later by the NTA.

Students can optimally utilize this extra time to prepare well for the exam and can ensure a score of 250+. Here are a few tips to help you ace the exam:

1. Start with making a time-table:

Make sure that you have a proper time table and routine in place during your preparation. Divide time wisely between all the subjects and focus more on your weaker areas. List down the important subjects and keep revising them daily. Try to distance yourself from all the distractions and remain focused. Don't forget to keep some time for relaxation and leisure activities.

2. Be well-versed with the syllabus:

Study the syllabus thoroughly and make a list of the important topics, from which most questions are asked. Oswaal JEE Main Solved Papers Book is a holistic guide for the JEE 2021 preparation. It contains a detailed chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation for systematic learning. It also features a section of 'Commonly Made Errors' to help you polish concepts and avoid making silly mistakes.

Here's the recommended link for JEE Main Question Banks 2021 | Previous Years Solved Question Papers: https://bit.ly/3ytYlIx

3. Revision is a must:

Revision is an important step for JEE exam preparation as it helps the students to understand concepts better and resolves their doubts, if any. Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Papers 2021 Book contains Revision Notes which provide a quick and easy revision of the important topics. The book includes Mind Maps and Mnemonics for better retention and swift learning. It also contains 'Easy to Scan QR Codes' for online content which can be accessed from any corner of the house.



Here's the recommended link for JEE MAIN Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/2T4GDLn

4. Choose the right books:

Pick the right study material and half the battle is won. This JEE Main Solved Papers book contains chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation for systematic learning. The book includes JEE Mains Previous Years' Papers, to tell the students what to expect and familiarize them with the exam pattern. It also contains subjective (Integer Types) questions to provide extensive practice for the exam.

5. Solve question papers:

Solve as many previous year's question papers as you can to familiarize yourself with the exam. JEE (Main) Mock Test book contains 15 Sample Question Papers designed by Oswaal Editorial Board after a thorough research. It includes all typologies of questions specified by the NTA. It is based on the latest Scheme of Examination issued by the NTA on 16th Dec 2020 which provides an oriented preparation.

Scoring well in the JEE 2021 exam is an easy task if the student keeps the right attitude and follows the right strategy. Keep going and good luck!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)