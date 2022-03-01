JEE Main 2022 Exam Schedule Soon: Important Questions of PCM To Rank You Up

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/Oswaal Books): With the students getting a clue about the board exams dates, they are still wondering when the dates for JEE Mains 2022 will be announced.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the proper exam schedule for the JEE Mains exams. But, it is being speculated that the application form will be released by March 1, 2022.

And the exam will be most probably conducted in May.

As soon as the dates for the JEE Mains exam are out, students can visit the official website to check the details.

Students still have many questions regarding the number of attempts this year and what are some of the key questions that they can prepare for the JEE Mains exams.

JEE Mains has a vast syllabus, but still, there are some key areas from which the questions are likely asked.

Students can find the latest updates and important questions for JEE Mains 2022 by going further.

JEE Mains 2022 Exam Schedule

JEE Mains 2022 exam details and registration schedule will be released in the brochure on the official website for JEE Main.

In 2021, students were given 4 attempts for JEE Mains due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. But, for JEE Main 2022, there will be only two attempts i.e. in April and May.

This news is not confirmed yet, but it comes from reliable sources that vow for its reliability.

JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted in the online mode across 300 cities in the country. There will be overall two papers for JEE Mains exam in which students can appear.

Most of the students are also worried about the 75% criteria for appearing in JEE Main 2022. There is no such announcement regarding the same.

But, there are chances that it can be waived off for this year also just like the previous year.

JEE Mains Important Questions to Boost Rank

By preparing some of the core areas around which questions can be framed, students boost up their chances to score higher ranks. Below are some of the important question types that can be asked in JEE Main 2022.

Students can practice these sorts of questions:

1. Select the unit vector which is perpendicular to both the following vectors: 2i^+2j^-k^ and 6i^-3j^+2k^

i^-10j^+18k^/5[?]17

2. The sum of the magnitude of two forces acting at a point is 18 and the magnitude of their resultant is 12. If the resultant is at 90 degrees with a force of smaller magnitude, then what is the magnitude of forces?

5, 13

3. The density of Nitrogen is maximum at:

273K and 2atm

4. The correct relationship between the boiling points of very dilute solutions of AlCl3 (T1) and CaCl2 (T2) having the same molar concentration is:

T1>T2

5. If Z1, Z2 are two complex numbers such that |Z1|=1, |Z2|=1, then the maximum value of |Z1+Z2|+|Z1-Z2| is:

2[?]2

6. The value of a for which one root of the quadratic equation (a2-5a+3)x2+(3a-1)x+2=0 is twice as large as:

2/3

7. Sum of all the five digits natural numbers formed using all the digits {0, 1, 2, 3, 4} are:

2599980



8. Distance of P(p) from the plane r.n=0 is:

|p.n|/|n|

9. The smallest positive value of x (in degrees) for which tan (x+1000) = tan(x-500)

300

10. A block of mass 0.1 Kg is held against a wall by applying a horizontal force of 5N on the block. If the coefficient of friction between the block and the wall is 0.5, the magnitude of frictional force acting on the block is:

0.98N

11. The atomic weight of iodine is 127. A standing wave in a tube filled with iodine gas at 400K has nodes that are 6.77cm apart when the frequency is 1000vib/sec. Iodine is:

Diatomic

12. If 25% of length of wire is stretched by 25%, then %age change in resistance of wire will be about:

14%

13. The number of revolutions per second made by an electron in the first Bohr orbit of hydrogen atom is of the order of 3_

1015

14. The stability of the dispersed phase in a lyophobic colloid is due to:

Formation of electrical layer between two phases

15. The number of p-p bonds in P4O10 is:

0

Conclusion

Preparing the questions around the above concepts will help the students to score high. In addition to the above areas, students need to have a grip on core concepts for the JEE Mains 2022.

Students can practice from the mock tests to books up their rank in JEE Mains.

The schedule will soon be released on the official website,

For further updates, stay tuned and keep on checking the official website.

All the Best!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

