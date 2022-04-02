JEE Main 2022 Exclusive: Do's, Dont's for preparation & score 250+ with additional sample papers

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/Oswaal Books): One of India's most competitive engineering entrance tests is the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination). It is also the most important exam for engineering students applying to the prestigious government or private engineering schools. JEE Main 2022 registration date hasve been extended till April 5, 2022. Previously, the last date was March 31 for the registration but NTA has extended the dates for the ease of students.

JEE applicants must concentrate on their studies in order to perform well in the exam. It is common for students to feel apprehensive or nervous as the JEE exam date approaches.

They may become confused as to what they should avoid and do in order to pass the exam. We thought we would share a list of do's and don'ts with you so you can breeze through the exam. The most important thing to remember is to keep your cool. Panic isn't going to help. Instead, it is hazardous to both your health and your exam.

Do's For JEE

- Complete your homework: Every exam requires rigorous preparation, which is an obvious and universal truth. Make sure your approach of preparation is well-thought-out so you don't have to panic at the last minute.

- Constant Efforts: It will take more than a night or a week to pass the engineering admission exam on the first try. It's the level of commitment and discipline with which you keep to your preparation strategy.

- Maintain a positive attitude: Being optimistic, as cliche as it may sound, is essential. We will not give you advice on how to be positive; whatever works for you is good enough. Simply maintain a calm and cheerful attitude in the exam room, and you will be able to breeze through the exam with ease.

- Start with easy-to-understand things that have a lot of weight: Make it a habit to review your notes every day at the end of the day. Revise the high-weighted chapters frequently, and continue to revise your previous topic on a daily basis. Know your strong, medium, and weak topics so that you may start working on your weak topics first.

Don'ts for JEE

- Do not try to stuff too many subjects into a single session: Do not attempt to study two or three subjects at the same time. Go for a particular subject, finish it, and then go on to another so that you can see what you've accomplished in an hour or so and comment on yourself.

- Do not be discouraged by your mock test results: Study according to the syllabus of your mock tests so that you may readily examine your preparation using the test series. Never let your test score or rank demotivate you; instead, examine your blunders and bad markings. Before each test, put in a lot of practice to raise your confidence and help you perform at your best.

- Avoid studying for more than an hour at a time: Don't study for more than an hour at a time; take a two- or five-minute break for refreshment and then return; this will not detract from your attention and efficiency. A fruitful hour of study is worth five hours of distracted study.

- Do not bet on intuition: Putting your efforts into guesswork is not a good idea. It's hazardous, and you could lose points if your guesses don't add up to the correct answer. Do not respond if you are unsure about the answer or if you are unsure at all.

- Do not lose your mind over a single question: It is important to remember that JEE - Main is a timed engineering entrance exam, therefore you can't spend too much time thinking about a single question. If you're having trouble figuring out an answer to a question, put it aside for the time being, move on, and return once you've completed the entire set of questions.

All the Best

