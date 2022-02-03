JEE Main 2022: Happening in March? Exam Ready Strategies and Plans to Score Maximum

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The National Testing Agency is looking forward to announcing the date for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains in 2022.

Aspirants preparing for it are eagerly waiting for the date. Due to the elections and COVID-19 situation, the National Testing Agency has suggested postponing the exam, and it is likely to take place in the last week of March. This has given students the advantage of being able to prepare for exams in a more efficient manner without causing havoc or missing out on important topics.

In the month of January, most students complained that they had less time, but finally, more time is there with them, and they can prepare for it by keeping all the basics and advanced concepts in consideration.

The new plan, motivation, and discussion considering JEE mains 2022:

New plan for aspirants:

Aspirants need to be sure that this gap before the examination is not for fun. They need to prepare well for the examination and follow the best tips like:

Long chapters are important to prepare. Be sure to pay attention to all the concepts in detail and consider some self-made questions. Covering the long chapters is easy through the notes and material you have received in the coaching. Some students have gone for tuition as well. The same notes are also helpful in focusing on long chapters. Cover them by heart and learn all the tips and tricks too.

* Latest JEE (Main) Four Question Paper 2021- Fully solved

* Previous Years' (2019-2020) Exam Questions to facilitate focused study

* Mind Map: A single page snapshot of the entire chapter for longer retention

* Mnemonics to boost memory and confidence

* 15 Sample Question Papers based on the latest pattern with detailed explanations

* Oswaal QR Codes: Easy to scan QR codes for online concept-based content

* Subject-wise - Appendix available in QR format.

* Trend Analysis: Chapter-wise







Analyze the exam pattern and go for self-made questions. The self-made questions are helpful for you to determine your caliber considering the exam and how well you are preparing for it. Don't go beyond the syllabus because this can be time-consuming and a waste of time too.

If you can, be part of crash courses if you can, and follow the strategies as the teachers are suggesting so that you will be able to do well in the exams.

Motivational tips for students:

Motivation is also must for students, well do know:

As a JEE mains 2022 aspirant, you need to be sure that you do not underestimate yourself. Underestimating yourself will not take you anywhere. Just set the goals and try to achieve them. If you are unable for a while to achieve the goal, don't feel demotivated and start focusing on it again. This will be helpful in analyzing how you need to prepare for the exam.

Don't be part of unrealistic goals because they will take you a step back. It is important to set realistic goals that you can achieve in real life. If you wish to stay motivated, always try to focus on the given topic and do not be a part of a hypothetical world.

Wish to know everything about JEE Mains Exam 2022! Read here!

Discussion is important:

Discussion is helpful for students to retain the concepts for a longer period of time. Well,

We are not saying you should show off whatever you have learnt. Instead, discuss it with your friends. Discussion is very important as this helps you to learn something more from your friends and also means you will be able to retain the aspects for longer durations.

If you have any of your friends with you who are preparing for the exam, set up a particular session where you guys can discuss whatever you have gone through. Discuss how you have prepared for it. Listen to the other person as well, so that you can understand their strategy of working towards it.

Final verdict:

JEE Mains 2022 is likely to take place in the last week of March, but aspirants are not supposed to waste this important time. Prepare well for the exam and follow all the strategies to get it done. If there is any problem, ask your teachers to resolve it. Consider the best books around so that there will be no problem in preparing for the exam.

