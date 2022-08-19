JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital to organise free health check-ups for senior citizens

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV): On account of World Senior Citizens Day, the newly launched JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital is organising a FREE Health Check-up Camp on 22nd August from 10 AM to 1 PM to show its gratitude toward senior citizens. To be held at JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital, Pimple Saudagar, Near Reliance Digital, Kokane Chowk, Pune, there will be various free tests arranged for the senior citizens. After the test results, JeevanJyoti's expert Doctors will be there to guide them about further health care.

This free health checkup includes weight and height check-ups, temperature evaluation, blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar check-ups, physician's consultation, orthopaedic, and doctor consultation. It also offers 50 per cent on X-rays and other blood tests.

JeevanJyoti means the light of life, a state-of-the-art, super speciality hospital which brings all the tests, treatment, and medical facilities under one roof having a team of experienced and committed doctors with 360-degree and round-the-clock care for the patients.

JeevanJyoti Super Speciality hospital serves comfort with provisions like 110+ beds with more than 45 super speciality services and collaborating on complex cases. JeevanJyoti follows a comprehensive assessment and multiple options for treatment. JeevanJyoti has a pleasing and positive environment with supportive, caring, and responsible staff where treatments are affordable. JeevanJyoti Super Speciality Hospital assures safety in the secure hands of experienced Doctors, offering individual care for optimal results.

JeevanJyoti is a life-saviour Super Speciality Hospital that has two strong pillars, renowned Dr. Atul Dayama with a huge experience of 16 years and Dr Chandrashekhar Annabate with a long journey in the Healthcare Administration of about 25 years, who had a wide vision to build their dream into a reality.



Dr Atul Dayama



Dr Chandrashekhar Annadate

Along with it, JeevanJyoti SuperSpeciality Hospital offers consultations, surgeries, daycare services, and 24/7 emergency response. The team consists of highly experienced doctors in specialties such as Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Anaesthesiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Bariatric Surgery, Emergency Care, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Gastric Surgery and Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Radiology, Oncology, Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, ENT Care, Pulmonology, General Dentistry and Neurology.

These are the critical health conditions that do scare patients. However, the team of medical experts provides healthcare of international standards, ensuring patients' health improves. Our team cares about mental and physical wellness. JeevanJyoti, although it is a hospital, treats patients and offers comfort like a family. We have counsellors who understand that every health problem gives different mental impacts. They heal your depression and make you feel confident and happy. Our doctors are in regular communication with their patients providing them with emotional well-being. JeevanJyoti helps you to overcome your suffering and believes in assisting you as per your health convenience. We are an organised health centre that serves you with online consultation facilities and you can find a doctor of your choice. Booking an appointment is too simple as JeevanJyoti doesn't like to trouble patients.



Along with a positive approach towards every case and thorough knowledge of the subject, JeevanJyoti proves to be the right choice for any medical assistance.

Equipped with the most advanced facilities, modern technology and machines, experienced doctors, polite staff, and affordable prices, JeevanJyoti offers treatment to everyone. It is a spacious and well-decorated hospital with all the medical facilities under one roof.

JeevanJyoti is well equipped for Covid-19, with fully functional Radiology & Labs, dedicated Covid beds, ventilators, and equipped intensive care units. The entire staff is 100% fully vaccinated, and they follow recommended precautions both in the hospital and outside.

No one wishes to get hospitalised but JeevanJyoti is the hope of life and trust towards quality facilities, treatment by experienced and responsible doctors, proper care, and pocket-friendly facilities give positive hope to the patients to live more. Shorter wait times are followed by us to avoid putting patients' health in trouble. We have adopted modern technology and are not devoid of any medical facility because we believe that emergencies can occur at any time.

Having a super speciality facility that is organised for all is a blessing for those who are looking for one. With a motto of "Feel better, Be better, Do better", JeevanJyoti Super speciality Hospital is proud to be a pioneer of this paradigm shift to clinical excellence, patient-centricity, and ethical practices in the healthcare industry.

GK Sapphire, Near Konkane Chowk, Rahatani, Pimple-Saudagar

+91 8237571026

jjhsplopshead@gmail.com

