Jehangir Art Gallery hosts Kanan Khant's painting exhibition 'Maya'

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GIPR): Between December 14 and 20, 2021, the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai hosted "Maya", an exhibition of artist Kanan Khant depicting the historic Kalamkari folk art to express the feminine energy driving the universe. The exhibition was well-received among the visitors who also appreciated the beautiful depiction of stories of Radha and Krishna in a section of the paintings. Kanan has dedicated her artworks to the forgotten Indian artisans, especially women.

Kanan explained her thought process behind the celebrated "Maya" series as this, "I am combining the feminine elements in spirituality and mythology. I have also adapted the beautiful Kalamkari art form in my work. Most don't know years ago, the artists who travelled from village to village, used Kalamkari to tell their stories. I too am telling a story through my art." At the inauguration of the exhibition, Kanan expressed happiness at being displayed at the prestigious art gallery and admitted that "I am constantly learning, experimenting as a student of life."

Those who visited this seven-day exhibition include the genius scientist - the president of the Indian Planetary Society Dr J J Raval, renowned artist Prithvi Soni, famous theatre & film actors Manoj Joshi, National Award-winning writer Varsha Adalja, Santoor maestro and Founder President of the Indo-US Culturel Council Snehal Mazumdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma-fame producers Aasitkumar Modi and Neela Modi, film writer-creative producer Aashu Patel, celebrated author Geeta Manek, Sexologist and art-lover Padmshri Dr Prakash Kothari, TV artists Neha Mehta, Tanmay Vekariya, Sujata Mehta, Hrishikesh Pandey, Minal Patel and Arvind Vekariya.



Describing his experience, Tanmay said, "The work is fantastic, each painting shows how meticulously she has worked to create what she has. To exhibit at Jehangir is a massive achievement in itself." Dr Kothari was also effusive in his praise for Kanan as he said, "Kanan's paintings emote, they come alive. You can see how she has taken care of everything in detail -- even the framing is so unique!"

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Aasit Modi who visited the exhibition said, "The artworks are talking to me. They are speaking a million words."

Actress Neha Mehta called the artworks 'vibrant' and amazing while actor Manoj Joshi, actress Sujata Mehta and well-known scientist Dr. J.J. Raval also appreciated the artwork.

Kanan, who has also exhibited her works at the India Art Fair and Nehru Centre, Worli, has studied commercial art from the famous Nirmal Niketan College, Mumbai. She is a full-time artist since 2015 and in March 2022, she will also have an exhibition on display at the World Art, Dubai.

