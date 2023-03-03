Jehangir Hospital and Prashanti Cancer Care Mission host a spectacular Community Event

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Cancer Day 4th Feb, Prashanti Cancer Care Mission (PCCM) in association with Jehangir Hospital organized a community event and gala dinner at the Corinthians Resort and Club, Pune. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed philanthropists, patrons, distinguished national and international oncoplastic surgeons, and the community. The event commenced with testimonials from cancer conquerors who were supported through philanthropic donations. All the esteemed dignitaries and patrons who have been staunch supporters of PCCM in its clinical and community activities were felicitated by Dr. Koppiker and Ms. Laleh Busheri. The highlight of the event was the presence and felicitation of Sir Jehangir and Lady Jehangir.



Further, a Convocation Ceremony for the graduates (surgeons) of the Masters in Breast Oncoplasty course, initiated by Dr. Koppiker's International School of Oncoplastic Surgery (ISOS) in association with the University of East Anglia (UEA) was held. This Master's course was established by Dr. Koppiker in 2014, through which he has trained over 500 surgeons from across the globe in the niche field of oncoplastic surgery. Today, more than 100 surgeons are enrolled in the course, gaining expertise in Breast Oncoplasty, enabling them to advance their clinical practice in cancer management for better patient outcomes.

The spotlight of the evening was the book launch of 'Genetic Testing: A game changer in Breast Cancer Management' by Laleh Busheri, which has also received an amazon best seller award. Busheri decided to put this book out for the community, for the present generation of Indian women, to give a basic idea of the hereditary nature of breast cancer. Written in an easy-to-understand language and is a step-by-step guide for the common person to understand the basics of inherited breast cancer. It gives an overview of genetic counseling and testing explained by the best in the field. The book features personal stories of amazingly strong women emphasizing the management options for breast cancer predisposition. Available on Amazon, the proceeds from the book will go towards funding unaffording patients. The cherry on top for the evening was the release of the first Breast Global Journal Issue on this day. The event concluded with live music and a luscious dinner.

