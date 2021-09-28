Jehangir Hospital becomes first hospital in Western India to be awarded Diamond status for excellence in stroke care for Q2, 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, a leading healthcare institution, based out of Pune, India, has been awarded Diamond status for excellence in stroke care for Q2, 2021.

This accolade has come after the hospital was awarded Platinum Status for excellence in stroke care for Q4 2020, and Q1 2021 in succession and is now among the only hospitals in Western India to have received the Diamond award making it the only hospital to receive a Platinum award for two consecutive quarters, followed by the Diamond Status and has now become one of the top hospitals for Excellence in Stroke Care in India.

Ranked higher than the gold and platinum categories, the Diamond category award has capitulated Jehangir Hospital as the only hospital in Western India to receive the same.

It is a matter of great honor to be awarded Diamond status for Brain Stroke Management by the World Stroke Organisation. The achievement has been a milestone in our journey and our doctors have been relentlessly working towards providing the best services to the patients.

The 'WSO Angels Awards' are conferred quarterly and aim to provide practical support to improve stroke care globally, recognize and promote best practices in stroke care and share key learning around the implementation of quality stroke care. The award (consisting of a gold, platinum, and diamond category) recognizes hospitals that have demonstrated a clear commitment to quality stroke care and have established cultures and systems to support continuous improvement.



"Stroke is the second leading cause of death and disability worldwide and is responsible for 116 million years of healthy life lost each year. The impact on individuals, families, and society is incalculable. Jehangir Hospital is committed to improving outcomes for stroke, by ensuring that patients get access to stroke care that optimizes their survival and recovery. Achieving our vision of comprehensive management of stroke, we aim to deliver continuous enhancements in prevention, treatment, and support to reduce the burden of stroke from the society," said Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital.

He attributed this success to the team of Emergency Physicians, Neurosurgeons, Interventional Neurologists, Intensivists, Radiology team (Neurology resident doctors), Nurses, Paramedics, and Ambulance services and added that 'It is this teamwork and comprehensive care that has led us to achieve such accolades for our work and made us one of the best hospitals in the country to offer the stroke care.

In addition to the Award, participating professionals and Institutions in the Angels community will be supported to convene and connect, to identify good practices, and to share the learning that will help them implement and accelerate improvements for patients.

"The Diamond award to Jehangir Hospital awarded by World Stroke Organisation (WSO) is a result of consistent quality care of stroke patients presenting in the Emergency Room. Prompt, accurate and timely management of patients in both the Pre Hospital and in hospital settings by our team of qualified professionals has helped us achieve this reputed award and placed us among the top 5 hospitals of India," commented Dr. Soumya Chandrasekhar, Head of Emergency Department at Jehangir Hospital.

This award from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) acts as a platform to acknowledge excellent stroke care and honor the teams and organizations that go above and beyond in the care for their patients.

For more information, please visit, www.jehangirhospital.com.

