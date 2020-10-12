Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC) announces an India-Korea Trade Fair on November 4th & 5th

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A business-to-business platform Jeonbuk Business Centre, launched in India in April 2020 and known for being a one-stop destination for dealings in all Indian and Korean goods has announced its first India-Korea Trade Fair on November 4 and 5, 2020.

Under the leadership of Seo Youngdoo, JBC Centre, headquartered in the Millennium city, will be hosting the fair at the JBC Centre on November 4 and The Oberoi, Gurgaon on November 5.

Strengthening the Indo-Korea ties, the trade promotion company, JBC, intends to advance business opportunities for traders in both the countries and further this network via work projects, assignments, supplying raw material, helping manufacturers, and more.

The intent of the trade centre is to serve as an independent agency and help traders from both the countries by giving them sample experiencing service to further trust among each other as well as by offering a platform to interact effectively before associating for any deals.

JBC is a non-profit trade promoting agency between India and South Korea and charges no commission or fee for this service. The company only intends for the collective growth and success of both nations.



With more than 50 brands planning to participate in the fair, the event will be showcasing some of the promising Korean brands from diverse categories. JBC takes pride in bringing forth only the most authentic and impactful brands that will take the Indian market by surprise and create a huge market for these products in the long run.

Apart from the 50 companies participating in the fair, JBC foresees additional 69 brands to benefit the Indian market in the next 6-8 months, which has the potential to cross 100 within a year.

"We are delighted to turn a new leaf in the business segment in India by announcing the upcoming trade fair amidst the pandemic. We feel it is a great step to further India-Korea relations and also give each market an exposure to understand what best the other market has to offer. People have accepted the new normal and are keen to step out and explore newer ways to expand and bring their businesses back in shape and this trade fair will act as the foot in the door. Both the countries have their strengths, JBC will work as a great platform to help individuals make better business decisions by creating a product with the best of both worlds," said Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, Jeonbuk Business Centre.

The meet scheduled for November 4 and 5 will be of great help to varied Indian industries such as chemical, medical, construction, etc. However, the businesses that'll get a big push and benefit hugely would include beauty, skincare, Korean food, primarily the segments Korea is known for and shines like no other market globally because of the great quality products they offer in these categories.

